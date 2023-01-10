Recently, the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino reported on its official website the “positive” interim data of its experimental COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, a mid-term clinical trial. Experts pointed out a relative problem.

It has been a full month since the CCP “unblocked” the strict control policy of COVID-19. The out-of-control epidemic has erupted like an avalanche across China, and the infection rate has skyrocketed. The leaked minutes of the CCP’s internal meetings show that in December last year, the number of new infections in a single day in China approached 37 million; the cumulative number of infections in the first 20 days of the month reached 248 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 7 that the Tianjin-based biotechnology company CanSino issued a press release on the evening of the 5th, saying that the booster vaccine is a vaccine against the variant strain of the CCP virus (COVID-19) that is currently prevalent in China. The vaccine name is CS-2034. This is one of the first CCP virus vaccines developed in China using mRNA technology. The first-phase production project has a designed production capacity of 100 million doses.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been widely administered in the United States, Europe and many other countries.

According to a Reuters report on the 6th, the drugmaker said in a document submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the CS-2034 booster vaccine was tested on 433 people aged 18 and over who had received three doses of the inactivated vaccine. Twenty-eight days after the booster injection, the levels of virus neutralizing antibodies in adults in the CS-2034 group were 27 times higher than those in the CCP virus inactivated vaccine group against the original Wuhan strain, and 23 times higher against the BA.1 Omicron variant.

Dr. Li Jianzhang from the Department of Emergency Medicine of National Taiwan University told Voice of Hope that the method of testing vaccines is the same all over the world. The above-mentioned booster vaccine is only the second phase of clinical trials, and only antibodies are tested. He emphasized: “In order to implement comprehensive and large-scale vaccination, the third phase of clinical trials must be completed, that is, multi-center, large-sample, many medical centers, and large-scale populations are randomly assigned and tested. Currently 433 sample is too small

“The third phase of clinical trials generally takes more than half a year for the whole world; it is not just about the concentration of antibodies. It is about the death rate and infection rate, and it is confirmed that it can really protect, avoid infection, and avoid death. Only at this time will it pass. Only by following the international clinical trial phase 123 norms can the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine be ensured.”

According to the report, according to the data reported by the World Health Organization on January 4, the analysis of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed that among locally acquired infections, the CCP virus variants Omicron sublines BA.5.2 and BF.7 dominate.

Tang Jingyuan, a senior political commentator with a medical professional background, told Voice of Hope that after the completion of the Phase III clinical trials, the data on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine must be strictly reviewed. He said: “All of them have passed, and then we can formally start large-scale commercial production, and then proceed to the stage of large-scale casting.”

According to another “Hua Ri” report, CanSino said that people who have completed three doses of the inactivated CCP virus (COVID-19) vaccine, given this booster vaccine, have no effect on the Chinese Communist virus (COVID-19) mutant produced by the Omicron BA.5 variant. And antibody levels, 29 times higher than the previous version of the vaccine. The Chinese mRNA vaccine also induces a better and safer immune response in people 60 and older than other mRNA vaccines, the company said.

Dr. Li Jianzhang pointed out that some countries did not follow the 123rd phase of the international clinical trial standard, and allowed the public to administer the vaccine early in the second phase of the trial. “In the past, there were indeed some unexpected events. Therefore, it should be longer. It takes time to get the results of clinical trials to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Tang Jingyuan analyzed that if the CanSino booster injection can really increase the antibody concentration in the body by 29 times, then in turn, it can only show that the antibody concentration of the previous inactivated vaccine is too low; The advertised data, if CanSino said it has increased by 29 times, then it has already exploded.

“It means that either Kang Xinuo is bragging and exaggerating; or the CCP’s official data on inactivated vaccines was falsified. Since the official data is suspected of falsification, the valid data that Kang Xinuo claims is not necessarily true. Reliable.” He emphasized.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.