TechTicker: Tedee Smart Door Lock, Nomad & Peak Design Partnership, Cayin Dongle-DAC, Eizo 24-incher and more | News

TEDEE: SMALL SMART DOOR LOCK THAT CAN BE MOUNTED DIRECTLY ONTO THE KEY

Already last fall, the Polish manufacturer Tedee presented its smart door lock at the IFA in Berlin. In addition to the original model, which is now known as Tedee PRO, the cheaper version is now appearing Tedee GO.

The new GO variant can be mounted directly on the front door key in the lock in just a few simple steps and without additional hardware, and is only slightly larger than the PRO model. Tedee GO is aimed at people interested in smart homes who like things uncomplicated. The lock will also be Matter-compatible at a later date with the help of a firmware upgrade.



The most important data:

Motorized lock can be mounted on an existing cylinder and key Does not require any additional installation hardware (adapters or special cylinders) Powerful motor with 1.6 Newton meters, which is suitable for multiple locking Access management by issuing permanent, recurring and time-limited authorizations Implementation of the Matter standard follows through firmware -Upgrade coming soon (thread)Control via the free Tedee app (iOS from 14.0 and Android from 8.0)More functions via the app: auto-unlock, activity log, automatic lockingPowered by three CR123A/R batteries with an average battery life of six months up to 8 uses per dayTedee GO is compatible with Wi-Fi Bridge and Keypad (sold separately)Tedee Bridge enables remote access and integration with smart home systems including: Amazon Alexa, Fibaro, Google Home, Loxone and integration into your own Smart home systems via web APIHighest level of security thanks to 256-bit encryption and TLS 1.3 protocolCertified as “secure” by the independent institute for IT security AV-TestTedee GO is compatible with Euro profile cylinders (for other cylinder types, a separately available adapter required) A small adapter is included in the scope of delivery, which must be attached using the integrated adhesive surface if your own cylinder protrudes less than three millimeters from the panelWeight: 213 gramsDimensions (diameter x height): 57 x 63 millimeters



Tedee GO is now available in black or silver in Germany for 199 euros at Amazon available. The smart locks will soon also be available from GRAVIS, Cyberport and Tink.

+ + + + + + + + + +

NOMAD & PEAK DESIGN COLLABORATION: COMMON ACCESSORIES FOR MORE FLEXIBILITY

The manufacturer known for its Apple accessories Nomad (cases, stands, chargers, watch bracelets etc.) and the company Peak Design, for their part known for innovative solutions for photo accessories (bags, tripods, brackets, etc.) have announced a strategic partnership. Both US companies emerged from Kickstarter campaigns and have achieved a very high level of awareness in their respective core markets in a relatively short time.



The jointly designed iPhone Rugged Case with SlimLink marks the beginning of this cooperation. The relatively unobtrusive case for “rugged-use” has a mount system that is compatible with the Peak Design eco-system and fits on their mounts, chargers and other accessories. The founders of the companies explain themselves in the following video:

The Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case costs 60 dollars. An official price in euros and the availability in this country are not yet known.

+ + + + + + + + + +

CAYIN RU7 – TURNS YOUR SMARTPHONE INTO A HIRES AUDIO PLAYER

The Chinese manufacturer Cayin, in this country directly from the Cayin Audio Distribution GmbH represented, has with the ru7 introduced a new dongle DAC. This replaces the DAC and (if still available) headphone output contained in iPhones and other smartphones with a high-quality external solution. For iPhones with Lightning there is an additional Adapter necessary. A circumstance that will probably disappear with future iPhones, which will probably have USB-C.



Once connected between the iPhone and headphones, the RU7 converts the digital audio stream into an audible analog signal. The RU7 can also be used on a Mac. While an R-2R circuit was used in the RU6, Cayin now uses a symmetrical 1-bit resistor network with 128 thin-film resistors in the RU7, arranged in four groups with 32 resistors each. The type of circuit is similar to that of the DAP N7 (see TechTicker), which Cayin presented at Canjam just a few months ago.

All technical details about the RU7 can be found on the product page. The device is available immediately at an RRP of 349 euros. A Cayin Lightning to USB-C adapter costs 24 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

EIZO COLOREDGE CS2400S 24 INCH STARTER MONITOR WITH LARGE COLOR SPACE

Eizo has presented the cheapest model in its ColorEdge monitor series to date, the CS2400S with a 24-inch diagonal and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels (16:10).

According to the manufacturer, the monitor combines the best connectivity via USB-C with the precision that creative people are used to from EIZO. The IPS panel offers a maximum brightness of 410 cd/m² and covers over 99% of the AdobeRGB and 95% of the P3 color space.



The display has all the other features that you are used to from a graphics monitor from EIZO: These include, for example, the 16-bit LUT, 10-bit image display, lossless hardware calibration with the free ColorNavigator software, EIZO factory calibration and a 5-year warranty. On-site replacement warranty. With connectivity via USB-C including 70-watt power delivery and the integrated USB hub, the CS2400S even replaces a separate docking station in many cases.

Features

24″ wide gamut LCD with 1920 x 1200 pixels, 16:10 format Large color gamut with 99% AdobeRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage 410 cd/m2 maximum brightness, contrast 1350:110-bit display, 16-bit -Look-Up-TableExact hardware calibration of brightness, white point and gammaDigital Uniformity Equalizer for perfect luminance distribution and color purityUSB-C (DisplayPort signal and up to 70 Watt Power Delivery), DisplayPort and HDMI inputUSB hub with 2 USB 3- and 2 USB 2 downstream ports5-year EIZO factory warranty with on-site replacement



The ColorEdge CS2400S will be available from August at an RRP of 798 euros.

A “Limited Edition” called CS2400S-LE, which is very limited in terms of time and quantity, is now available. The CS2400S-LE is fully compatible with all Windows PCs and Intel Macs. With M1/2 Macs, there may be an incompatibility due to the current peculiarities of the monitor signal, the press release points out. The ColorEdge CS2400S-LE is available at a special price of 649 euros while stocks last.