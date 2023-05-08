Tennis: Djere ko, Humbert wins the Sardinia Open – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, 07 MAY – Ugo Humbert first king of the Sardinia Open, the new Challenger 175 which made its debut in Italy in Cagliari. The southpaw from Metz beat Laslo Djere, Serbian number 70 in the world. A battle that lasted more than three hours. Humbert won the tournament in the third set in a comeback : 4-6; 7-5; 6-4.



Yesterday the Serbian eliminated the number 2 seed, the American Ben Shelton, in the semifinals. While the Frenchman had knocked out the Japanese Taro Daniel in over four hours in the longest match in the history of the Challengers in Europe, even touching the world record for duration.



And even today on the Central Court of the Cagliari Tennis Club the match was long and balanced. Humbert got off to a good start in the first set with a run of three to zero. But Djere immediately joined him on all three going on to win the set 6 to 4.



Mini comeback also in the second set, but this time Humbert found greater continuity and danger especially with the forehand. And finally came the seven to five. In the final grueling fraction head to head with game often to the advantages.



Djere, sunk by a long series of double faults, however, got lost at the climax. And Humbert placed the decisive draw just when the progress of the match foreshadowed a queue at the tie break.



In the doubles victory for Alexander Erler-Lucas Miedler against Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni 7-6, 6-3.



For Djere the fair play award of the metropolitan city of Cagliari. The Serbian played three finals in Sardinia, but won only one, that of the ATP 250 in Pula. In Cagliari two finals, both lost. (HANDLE).

