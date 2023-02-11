Home News Tenths to the 104 years of the birth of Alejandro Durán
News

Tenths to the 104 years of the birth of Alejandro Durán

by admin
Tenths to the 104 years of the birth of Alejandro Durán

I

The history of the dynasty

with the children it bears fruit,

said Nafer Duran Mojica

Juana Francisca Diaz.

A forest of melodies:

of chandé and little birds,

musical eden of rites

palenque and cowboys,

accordion emporiums

with their beautiful songs.

II

El Paso hometown

of singing women

of the airs of tambora

and ancient melody.

of this music center

that of the Durán the best:

Luis Felipe was the eldest,

Alexander followed him

and still lives still

Nafer, younger brother.

III

Did Alejandro Duran

of his life a song,

and ‘The Accordion Piece’

everyone will remember them.

His stamp of guayacán

of strength and talent,

are fruits of feelings

their songs and stories;

He was the first Vallenato king,

his music is flower of the wind.

IV

His songs a reliquary

of breezes on the hill:

Fidelina’s letter

and the Altos del Rosario.

the bell tower tree,

of El Paso in brokerage

Looking for Sielva Maria

or that Zero thirty-nine;

there it rains all the time

cowboy songs

By Jose Atuesta Mindiola

See also  Research: ERC funding to Italian physicist Ferlaino

You may also like

Beijing will have rain, snow and low visibility...

“Government will not end the EPS”

The first electric passenger car of Tianjin Metro...

Today, final of the Rechachos Cup

Sewerage works in Rodadero and Gaira advance by...

Make an appointment with relatives and friends to...

Marches next week

Colombian Baseball Team gets ready for the World...

Remains of the composer Armando Romero arrive in...

They open a call for metenses who can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy