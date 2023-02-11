I
The history of the dynasty
with the children it bears fruit,
said Nafer Duran Mojica
Juana Francisca Diaz.
A forest of melodies:
of chandé and little birds,
musical eden of rites
palenque and cowboys,
accordion emporiums
with their beautiful songs.
II
El Paso hometown
of singing women
of the airs of tambora
and ancient melody.
of this music center
that of the Durán the best:
Luis Felipe was the eldest,
Alexander followed him
and still lives still
Nafer, younger brother.
III
Did Alejandro Duran
of his life a song,
and ‘The Accordion Piece’
everyone will remember them.
His stamp of guayacán
of strength and talent,
are fruits of feelings
their songs and stories;
He was the first Vallenato king,
his music is flower of the wind.
IV
His songs a reliquary
of breezes on the hill:
Fidelina’s letter
and the Altos del Rosario.
the bell tower tree,
of El Paso in brokerage
Looking for Sielva Maria
or that Zero thirty-nine;
there it rains all the time
cowboy songs
By Jose Atuesta Mindiola