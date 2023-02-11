I

The history of the dynasty

with the children it bears fruit,

said Nafer Duran Mojica

Juana Francisca Diaz.

A forest of melodies:

of chandé and little birds,

musical eden of rites

palenque and cowboys,

accordion emporiums

with their beautiful songs.

II

El Paso hometown

of singing women

of the airs of tambora

and ancient melody.

of this music center

that of the Durán the best:

Luis Felipe was the eldest,

Alexander followed him

and still lives still

Nafer, younger brother.

III

Did Alejandro Duran

of his life a song,

and ‘The Accordion Piece’

everyone will remember them.

His stamp of guayacán

of strength and talent,

are fruits of feelings

their songs and stories;

He was the first Vallenato king,

his music is flower of the wind.

IV

His songs a reliquary

of breezes on the hill:

Fidelina’s letter

and the Altos del Rosario.

the bell tower tree,

of El Paso in brokerage

Looking for Sielva Maria

or that Zero thirty-nine;

there it rains all the time

cowboy songs

By Jose Atuesta Mindiola