Great triumph for the Texan franchise against a direct rival with a great Irving (25+10)

Without the Slovenian, who will return tonight, they add three consecutive victories and consolidate in fourth place

Los Dallas Mavericks they prevailed (122-114) over the Sacramento Kings commanded by an excellent Irving who signed a night of 25 points and 10 rebounds waiting to play his first game with Luka Doncicwhich again was left out.

The Texans, who they have finally kept Christian Wood in the squad despite the fact that his contract ends at the end of the seasonthey signed their third consecutive victory in the first duel of the back to back before Sacrament. For the second, the Slovenian star will be back, between cotton pads due to his ankle problems.

The victory of Jason Kidd’s team is explained from the collective basketball level and the signing of up to seven players over 10 goals: in addition to own Irving (25), players like Bullock (13), Green (17), Hardy (12), Wood (13), Hardaway Jr. (15) o McGee (11)

The Mavs were always ahead on the scoreboard and, despite the fact that the Kings pressed in the final stretch and made up the final result, the truth is that they were completely superior: they completed an excellent first quarter (45-25) and confirmed that the entire team is committed to improving the irregularity image. The 33 points and 6 rebounds of De’Aaron Foxwho was the most prominent, seconded by Sabonis (18) y Keegan Murray (16).