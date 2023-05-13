Terrestrial Terminal, without date for its operation – breaking latest news

The new administration hopes to know the current situation of the work, so that it can start operating.

The physical infrastructure of the Saraguro Bus Terminal was inaugurated yesterday afternoon; however, there is still no date for it to start operations. Little has been the information provided to the new administration, referring to this and other works.

The facilities, according to the technical specifications, were built on an area of ​​10,678m2, with financing of around USD 1,801,176.89.

The space is still unoccupied, the transport cooperatives continue to operate individually, in each of their offices —located in the center of the city.

At the GAD Saraguro, when their functions ended today, authorities, councilors and officials limited themselves to providing information related to the work.

verify

The mayor-elect of the Saraguro canton, Abel Sarango Quizhpe, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, said that there was no transition process. “Despite the fact that it was requested in writing, we have not received a response. Not a single document delivered, not a meeting held.

He added that, indeed, it was possible to verify that in the Terrestrial Terminal, “there are no accesses, and the premises of the cooperatives have not been awarded. Once we assume the functions, we will make the corresponding decisions at the time.”

To check

The elected authority pointed out that it must carry out a verification of the work.

“We cannot specify the date on which it will come into operation – because we need the correct data -“.

Preparations

In another topic, Sarango Quizhpe made known regarding the two events of his possession.

There will first be an “Andean” event, this Friday, May 12. It will start at 4:00 a.m., with a purification bath; and, from 12:00, tour until reaching the municipal stadium.

While, on Sunday the 14th will be the official possession, from 11:00 a.m.; It will begin with a field mass, in the Central Park. (YO)

Given

Around 75 daily frequencies of transport, interprovincial and intracantonal, are mobilized by the canton.