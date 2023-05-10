Home » Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Lupus Day
Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Lupus Day

by admin
Today marks the day of this chronic pathology that affects many people in the world.

Every May 10, the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation celebrates “World Lupus Day”, a date to raise awareness about the existence of a chronic and serious disease that affects many people in the world and the importance of its care to provide them with a better quality of life.

Lupus is a chronic pathology that affects the immune system of people who suffer from it. It is a very serious autoimmune disease that progressively deteriorates body tissues and can cause death.

It is a condition that can appear both in young people and in adults, the average age being between 15 and 45 years approximately, and its arrest is quite complicated in its early stages because the symptoms appear and disappear or can be confused with other pathologies. .

