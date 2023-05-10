They get ready for the final of the Intercollegiate Games

Risaraldense delegation received the flag of the department for the national finals

Julián Andrés Santa

From this Saturday, May 13, to the next 27 of the same month, the national final in individual sports of the Intercollegiate Games will be held in Bogotá, a contest where more than 2,500 athletes and 500 coaches from 29 departments of the country will meet.

Three categories participate in these fairs: infantile between 10 and 12 years old, pre-juvenile between 13 and 14 years old and youth between 15 and 17 years old.

CANDIDATE IN PARANATACIÓN

The first discipline in action will be boccia and the second will be swimming at the Aquatic Complex in the Colombian capital. One of the main letters of the Risaralda delegation is David Soto in para-swimming, who has already had several experiences with the Colombian team in this sport. “Very happy because this is my first national phase, being able to represent my department again and also my school, Anglo Colombiano, which motivates me a lot.”

OF GREAT NATIONAL PRESENT

David Soto confesses that he never imagined that he would have such a good present when he decided to enter the world of paraswimming. “The truth is that I did not have this planned for my life because it was sudden in which when I entered the paraswimming modality, they told me that it was going to open many doors for me and already at the point where I am, it has already helped me. given many opportunities and these Intercollegiate and more national championships are coming, in addition to my first international which are the Parapan American Games and the Paranational Games at the end of the year”.

THEY DELIVERED THE RISARALDA FLAG

The Risaralda Sports Secretary, Luis Eduardo Duque, delivered the department’s flag to the delegation that will carry the Risaralda colors in Bogotá. “We deliver the presentation and competition uniforms to this breed of champions who are our Intercollegiate Games athletes, who will be representing Risaralda in different individual sports for 20 days.”

DISCIPLINES THAT WILL BE IN THE NATIONAL FINAL

Boccia, swimming, athletics, wrestling, shuffleboard, karate do, triathlon, taekwondo, chess, fencing, track cycling, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, weightlifting, boxing, table tennis, underwater activities, badminton, judo, field tennis , for athletics, para-swimming, cycling, road cycling and skating.

SCENARIOS THAT WILL BE USED FOR THESE GAMES IN BOGOTÁ

High Performance Center, Aquatic Complex, El Salitre Sports Unit, Los Ejidos Tejo Coliseum, El Salitre Coliseum, El Tunal Park, IDRD President Room, La Fragua Coliseum, El Salitre Recreational Sports Park, Sports Palace, San Andrés Coliseum and Autodromo from Tocancipá.