Home News Tesla Cuts Prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore From Investing.com
News

Tesla Cuts Prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore From Investing.com

by admin
Tesla Cuts Prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore From Investing.com
© Reuters.

The Michael Elkins

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: ) decided on Friday to cut vehicle prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore, after re-cutting costs in China earlier in January, raising concerns about operating margins.

Tesla dropped the price of the Model 3 in Germany by €2,000, or 4.5%, to €41,990 ($46,462) per vehicle, according to data on its website, with the Model 3 Performance version now coming. sold for 54,990 euros, with a 9.8% discount on the previous price.

Elon Musk’s company then revised the cost of the Model Y Performance by 9.2%, bringing it to 60,990 euros, while the Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and the Long Range will not undergo price changes.

In Singapore, the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y were revised downwards by between 4.3% and 5%, while in Israel, the price of the base rear-wheel drive Model 3 was reduced by 25% after an initial series of global price cuts in January.

In the US, Tesla has cut the price of the base Model 3 by a cumulative 11% since the beginning of the year, with a 20% reduction on the base Model Y.

Original StreetInsider article

See also  Italvolt signs an agreement with the Poli of Milan

You may also like

National livestock will receive a substitute for soybeans...

Rodrigo Londoño spoke before the UN and sent...

Covid Bulletin, 21,779 infections and 129 deaths from...

‘The Woman Fest’ promotes 60 ventures

Araucanian lawyer jailed for aggravated domestic violence –...

The LDU vs BSC match will not be...

The sweet and bitter taste of Naty Botero...

Tongxiang City perfects the three systems to “break...

Wells fargo also beats forecast in Q1, EPS...

Nearly 600 million dollars remained unexecuted, in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy