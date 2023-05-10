Home » Tunisia. Shooting at the Djerba synagogue: 4 dead
Another serious act of blood at the synagogue of Djerba, in Tunisia, destination of pilgrimage for many Jews in this period: 21 years after the attack by al-Qaeda, which cost the lives of about twenty people, near the synagogue in Ghriba there was a shooting which left four people dead and around ten injured.
From what has been learned, a soldier of the National Guard, on active duty at a naval base, shot a colleague of his with the service weapon, killing him instantly, then attempted to enter the synagogue and started shooting at others members of security, who returned fire.
The toll is four victims: the assailant, shot dead by the response of the security agents, his colleague, and two civilians, one of whom is a French citizen; the wounded were taken to the island’s health centers for first aid.
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that the structure has been made safe and that investigations are underway to get to the bottom of “this cowardly attack”. The synagogue is currently closed.
The origin of the attack is not clear, it is certain that in a Tunisia already hit hard by the economic crisis, the serious event that occurred in Djerba risks jeopardizing the weak recovery of the tourism sector, after the terrorist attacks of past years and the crisis pandemic.

