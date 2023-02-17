



Tesla has an accident again!Suspected vehicle lost control and crashed into bus head, seriously damaged

[CNMO News]On February 17, CNMO learned that after a Tesla in Dongguan started, it was suspected that the vehicle lost control and crashed into a bus in the opposite lane. Judging from the live video, the fronts of the Tesla and the bus were severely damaged. Immediately after the accident, traffic police rushed to the scene to deal with related matters, and the passing crowd worked together to rescue the Tesla driver. At present, the cause of the accident is yet to be notified by relevant departments.

For Tesla, accidental car accidents are not uncommon. According to the data previously released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), among the ADAS-related accidents, Tesla was “far ahead” in the histogram with 474, which can be described as a pillar of the sky. The second-ranked Honda only had 107. rise. According to relevant statistics, among the 218 Tesla accidents that occurred between 2013 and 2021, 200 were caused by loss of control, accounting for more than 90%, of which 9 were fatal and 50 were injured. It is not difficult to see from this that, just from the perspective of Tesla itself, it can indeed be called accident-prone. In China, Tesla also has frequent accidents. In the Chaozhou collision incident that has attracted widespread public attention before, the vehicle involved in the accident was a Tesla.

However, even though Tesla has been controversial in terms of safety, Tesla’s sales in the Chinese market are actually high. Especially before Tesla announced a substantial price cut for the domestic models Model 3 and Model Y. After the adjustment, the prices of Model 3 and Model Y hit a record low, and then Tesla’s domestic sales ushered in a rise. Statistics released by the Passenger Passenger Association show that in January 2023, Tesla’s sales in China reached 66,051 vehicles, an increase of 18% month-on-month, and monthly exports were 39,208 vehicles.

It can be seen that even if there are many security problems. However, Tesla, as the leader in the new energy vehicle industry, still has an irresistible temptation after the price is lowered.

