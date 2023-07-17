Test matches: SG Dynamo Dresden concedes victory at Slavia Prague

After a great performance, SG Dynamo Dresden won 1-1 (0-0) against Czech runner-up Slavia Prague as part of the closing celebrations for the club’s 70th anniversary. In front of an impressive backdrop and in the best weather, both goals of the game came late.

Almost 5,000 Black and Yellow fans made their way to the Czech capital, with a total of 16,800 spectators watching the game. In a great atmosphere, both fan camps showed choreographies, ignited and sang their hearts out. Dynamo started with three newcomers: Tom Zimmerschied, Dennis Borkowski and Robin Meißner were in the starting XI. However, in an intense game, no goals were scored before the break.

Schäffler’s lead only lasts a few seconds

In the second half, Kevin Broll replaced Stefan Drljaca in goal, and coach Markus Anfang brought on Kyu-Hyun Park. The Czech runner-up came out of the dressing room better with a different color jersey set. The Dresdeners defended courageously, but hardly managed any dangerous offensive actions. Dynamo youngster Jonas Oehmichen missed a good chance to take the lead after 70 minutes. Ten minutes before the end, Beginning made another six changes. In the 88th minute, attacker Manuel Schäffler let the SGD team celebrate with a header after a corner kick.

However, the lead only lasted a few seconds. After a long pass, Ivan Schranz came behind the guest defense, prevailed and equalized with a powerful shot. Shortly thereafter the game was over. Dynamo will continue next Saturday (July 22nd) with the benefit game for third division relegated FSV in Zwickau.