“That there are fewer poor people fills me with pride”: López Obrador celebrates poverty reduction in Mexico

The president was confident that at the end of his government the shortage figure will be even lower.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated this Friday the historic 7.6% reduction of the population living in povertyaccording to a report published by the state National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

“They won’t be able to take this joy away from us, That there are less poor people in our country fills me with pride”, said the president during a press conference in which he presumed that this indicator reached levels that it had not achieved since 1984.

El Coneval reported the day before that, between 2020 and 2022, the population in poverty fell from 43.9% to 36.3%, which means that in the first three years of the Government of López Obrador almost nine million people improved their living conditions.

In his usual press conference, the president showed a series of graphs to demonstrate that the results of his management in this matter have far exceeded those of his predecessors, since there is 10.7% less poverty compared to Vicente Fox (2000 -2006); 9.8% less than with Felipe Calderón (2006-2012); and 6.9% less than with his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

In addition, he warned that the number of people in a situation of vulnerability will be even lower when Coneval offers its report in 2025, since by that time the complete results of this six-year term in social policy will be measurable.

Food safety

Another fact that, he confessed, made him happy was the strengthening of food security, since the lack of access to nutritious and quality food showed a decrease of 4.4%.

«It fills me with satisfaction. There is less hunger and, as poverty decreases, people have more food than beforeconsiderably more”, he pointed out when analyzing the figures that indicate that 11.9 million people today have access to a better diet than they had in 2020.

The president explained that food security went from 57.8% to 66.1%, which implies an increase of 8.3%, but if compared to previous years, the increase is actually up to 20%.

