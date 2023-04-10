The mere thought of the end of support for Atlassian server products in February 2024 and the impending migration to the Atlassian cloud triggers stomach ache and a lot of questions in one or the other company: How do I create a migration plan? What do I have to think about? And what about data protection again?

You don’t have to go through this alone! So that you can start well prepared and safely in the Atlassian Cloud, we organized the Atlassian Cloud Day on March 28th. At this event, we wanted to provide all Atlassian server customers and those interested in the cloud with the most important information about the Atlassian cloud and answers to all questions.

We are totally overwhelmed by how positively our offer was accepted by you and how many of you showed up at Atlassian Cloud Day! Due to the lively interest of around 70 participants, we even had to move the lectures to our large event area at short notice.

Missed the first Atlassian Cloud Day? No problem, the event will take place again soon. You can register for it here!

Concentrated cloud knowledge to take away, please!

In the morning, the participants were able to learn more about the advantages of the Atlassian Cloud, data protection in the cloud and the migration process in three exciting lectures by Lisa Grau, Thomas Rosin and Steve Hoffmann.

Did you miss a lecture or would you like to listen to a particularly helpful part again? No problem, we recorded all the Atlassian Cloud Day lectures and uploaded the videos to YouTube. In addition, we are also happy to provide you with all the presentation slides, which you can simply download as a PDF.

The Atlassian Cloud: Innovation for efficient collaboration – Lisa Grau

5 Step Flight Plan to Privacy – Thomas Rosin

Our path to the cloud: How Seibert Media migrated to the Atlassian cloud with Confluence – Steve Hoffmann

Dive deeper into the Atlassian Cloud – the deep dive sessions

After lunch our deep dive sessions started, in which e.g. B. ours Seibert Media Academy or the user management in Access were presented in more detail. During these sessions, the participants could actively participate and get rid of all their questions (according to the motto of the day: “Come with questions – leave with answers”).

Our new Academy offer met with particularly great interest: Seibert Media license customers automatically receive free access to our e-learning content. Of course, if you migrate to the Atlassian Cloud with us, also get free access to some Academy content! Sounds exciting? Then talk to our Academy team about it and make an appointment directly!

After Cloud Day is before Cloud Day: We’re going into the 2nd round!

The Atlassian Cloud Day was a complete success – many thanks to all participants who actively participated on the day and shared their questions with us! Since interest in information about cloud migration continues to be very high, we want to 20. June 2023 organize another event around the Atlassian Cloud.

We will announce the exact format, but one thing is already certain: those who attended the last Atlassian Cloud Day can also take part, as different content will be covered. You also have the opportunity to indicate which topics interest you when registering. You already know that you definitely want to be there? Then register here!

Take off into the Atlassian Cloud – with Seibert Media as air traffic controller

You want more about them Atlassian Cloud experienced or are about to migrate Confluence Cloud, Jira Cloud or Jira Service Management Cloud? Then just send your questions by email to [email protected] or make an appointment with us directly (at Deutsch or English possible). As a long-standing Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, we are happy to help you evaluate your project, plan the migration and migrate your existing systems.

The future is up!

Atlassian will end support for its server products in February 2024. So use the remaining time and find out about moving to the cloud. Or, even better – simply try them out: with ours Cloud Migration Trial you can test the cloud and its advantages yourself and gain initial experience without affecting your existing production system.

Have you made your decision to go to the cloud and want to find out if your business is ready to make the switch? Then we recommend that you read through our short Cloud-Quiz to click – in just 11 questions it turns out whether and how “ready for migration” you are!

