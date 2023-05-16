Home » That young Picasso looking for art in Paris – World
News

That young Picasso looking for art in Paris – World

by admin

Pablo Picasso, Le Moulin de la Gale-e, Paris, ca. November 1900. Oil on canvas, 89.7 × 116.8 cm. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Thannhauser CollecFon, GiG, JusFn K. Thannhauser 78.2514.34 © 2023 Estate of Pablo Picasso / ArFsts Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photograph by Midge WaZles, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York

World – Young, disheveled, certainly contraceptive. The nineteen year old boy Pablo Picasso arrives at Paris from Barcelona in the autumn of 1898. Those were lively years Ville Lumiere and that is a fatal encounter that will change the fate of the impetuous Spanish boy who discovers the wonders of a city grappling with the last weeks of theWorld Exhibition. In those few months of stay in the transalpine capital, Picasso absorbed much of what Paris has to offer, frequenting not only the art galleries, but also the bohemian cafés, the rowdy nightclubs and the sensational ballrooms. in the hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. Those are the days of his first metamorphosis which takes shape from a first significant painting The Moulin de la Galette that Picasso created in the first months of the new century and where Pablo staged the famous Parisian ballroom, what had once been a mill for the production of wholemeal biscuits, but which then turned into a place of worship for many avant-garde had preceded him: Ramón Casas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri from Toulouse-Lautrec o Vincent van Gogh to name the most famous.

It is from this “tourning point” that the exhibition takes shape Young Picasso in Pariswhich the Guggenheim Museum in New York is presenting these days and which will remain on display – on the occasion of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of the death of the most famous artist in the world – until next August 6th.

See also  The fragrance of books accompany me on World Book Day- Chinadaily.com.cn

The New York museum builds its exhibition around this first masterpiece by a beardless artist in search of a language, which are the result of a long research work around this painting conducted in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, which allowed subtleties previously obscured in Picasso’s painting to be discovered on the canvas, including brushstroke, colorful palette and spatial definition.

The young Picasso was fascinated by the unconventional aspects of modern life, finding inspiration in social gathering places where gender and class divisions roamed, and in the people who frequented them. His first foray into Paris – the city of choice where he then settled down to live in 1904 – left a strong impression on Picasso who in those years was trying to overcome his academic training to forge an individual artistic practice that reflected his time. As indeed he managed to do magnificently in the years that followed.

Young Picasso in Paris
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 Fifth Avenue, New York
From 12 May to 6 August 2023
https://www.guggenheim.org/

You may also like

Traffic accident with two injured in Maria Lankowitz

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy