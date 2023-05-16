That young Picasso looking for art in Paris – World

Pablo Picasso, Le Moulin de la Gale-e, Paris, ca. November 1900. Oil on canvas, 89.7 × 116.8 cm. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Thannhauser CollecFon, GiG, JusFn K. Thannhauser 78.2514.34 © 2023 Estate of Pablo Picasso / ArFsts Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photograph by Midge WaZles, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York
It is from this “tourning point” that the exhibition takes shape Young Picasso in Pariswhich the Guggenheim Museum in New York is presenting these days and which will remain on display – on the occasion of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of the death of the most famous artist in the world – until next August 6th.
The New York museum builds its exhibition around this first masterpiece by a beardless artist in search of a language, which are the result of a long research work around this painting conducted in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, which allowed subtleties previously obscured in Picasso’s painting to be discovered on the canvas, including brushstroke, colorful palette and spatial definition.
The young Picasso was fascinated by the unconventional aspects of modern life, finding inspiration in social gathering places where gender and class divisions roamed, and in the people who frequented them. His first foray into Paris – the city of choice where he then settled down to live in 1904 – left a strong impression on Picasso who in those years was trying to overcome his academic training to forge an individual artistic practice that reflected his time. As indeed he managed to do magnificently in the years that followed.
Young Picasso in Paris
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 Fifth Avenue, New York
From 12 May to 6 August 2023
https://www.guggenheim.org/