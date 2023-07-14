Home » That’s what the psychologist says – Next video: What’s the matter with Karl Mahrer?
News

That’s what the psychologist says – Next video: What’s the matter with Karl Mahrer?

by admin
That’s what the psychologist says – Next video: What’s the matter with Karl Mahrer?

Behavioral, original, populist, strange or a smart move? After his new video of a local inspection on Mariahilfer Strasse, in which Karl Mahrer calls the police in front of the camera because of a man sleeping on the park bench, the question rightly arises: What is wrong with the Viennese ÖVP boss? In the near future he also expects the kidnapping of industrialists in the RAF style, carried out by the climate stickers as the “Green Army Faction” – in order to blackmail climate goals.

See also  The spirit of convening the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has aroused enthusiastic responses among the masses of party members, cadres and the masses in Chongqing_Chongqing Municipal People's Government Network

You may also like

PUBLIC TOILET IN GARZON: A DISASTER

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy