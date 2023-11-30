The 10 best and worst states to work in the entire United States

The latest report from WalletHub has revealed Washington as the top state for employment opportunities in 2023, thanks to its high salaries and tax benefits. The study analyzed multiple indicators such as employment growth, average annual income, and average commute time, and evaluated all 50 states based on 34 key indicators of labor market strength and economic vitality.

According to the report, Washington offers the highest average monthly starting salary at $4,332, and it is also one of the few states that does not apply income taxes to its workers. Analysts at WalletHub attribute Washington’s high ranking to its strong technology business environment, low percentage of employed residents living below the poverty line, and robust labor protections against practices such as sexual harassment and gender pay discrimination.

Following Washington, Virginia and Utah were identified as the second and third best states for employment opportunities in 2023, respectively. Virginia stands out for providing high wages and quality work environments, with a median household income of $78,726 annually. Utah attracts those looking for a shorter work week, with just an average of 37.1 hours worked and an unemployment rate of 2.7%, along with a competitive median household income of $76,685.

On the other hand, the worst states for employment opportunities were identified as Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The study underscores the heterogeneity of employment circumstances across the United States, with each state having its own specific strengths and challenges. The unemployment rate in the United States remains at 3.9%, and the labor force participation has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the report reflects the differences in job and income growth across North American states.