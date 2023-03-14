Girolamo Savonarola was a Dominican friar and preacher who lived in Florence at the end of the 15th century. He is known for his fiery sermons, his calls for moral reform and his opposition to the corruption and excesses of the Florentine ruling classes. Savonarola was eventually excommunicated by the Catholic Church and executed for heresy in 1498. In addition to his religious and political activities, Savonarola is also known for his involvement in the so-called “bonfire of the vanities”, a public burning of books, works of art and other items deemed immoral or sinful.

Despite his relatively short life and career, Savonarola remained a prominent figure in the collective imagination in Italy. He is often cited when you want to indicate someone, in a derogatory or ironic way, who uses too much vehemence in an attempt to counteract moral degradation.

What the books about Savonarola are about

Books about Savonarola typically focus on his life, beliefs, and impact on Florentine society and the wider political and religious landscape of Renaissance Italy. These books can explore Savonarola’s sermons and writings, as well as his relationships with other leading figures of the time, such as Lorenzo de’ Medici and Pope Alexander VI.

For whom the books on Savonarola may be interesting

Books on this historical figure can be useful to anyone interested in the history of Renaissance Italy, especially the history of Florence, as well as those studying religion, politics and cultural movements of this historical period. They may be particularly relevant to scholars and researchers exploring the profound relationship between religion and politics, or to those interested in the history of moral and social reform movements within Catholicism.

