Home News The 10 best books on Savonarola – Scientific news.it
News

The 10 best books on Savonarola – Scientific news.it

by admin
The 10 best books on Savonarola – Scientific news.it

Girolamo Savonarola was a Dominican friar and preacher who lived in Florence at the end of the 15th century. He is known for his fiery sermons, his calls for moral reform and his opposition to the corruption and excesses of the Florentine ruling classes. Savonarola was eventually excommunicated by the Catholic Church and executed for heresy in 1498. In addition to his religious and political activities, Savonarola is also known for his involvement in the so-called “bonfire of the vanities”, a public burning of books, works of art and other items deemed immoral or sinful.
Despite his relatively short life and career, Savonarola remained a prominent figure in the collective imagination in Italy. He is often cited when you want to indicate someone, in a derogatory or ironic way, who uses too much vehemence in an attempt to counteract moral degradation.

What the books about Savonarola are about

Books about Savonarola typically focus on his life, beliefs, and impact on Florentine society and the wider political and religious landscape of Renaissance Italy. These books can explore Savonarola’s sermons and writings, as well as his relationships with other leading figures of the time, such as Lorenzo de’ Medici and Pope Alexander VI.

For whom the books on Savonarola may be interesting

Books on this historical figure can be useful to anyone interested in the history of Renaissance Italy, especially the history of Florence, as well as those studying religion, politics and cultural movements of this historical period. They may be particularly relevant to scholars and researchers exploring the profound relationship between religion and politics, or to those interested in the history of moral and social reform movements within Catholicism.

See also  A piece of white flowers in front of Guangdong 2 males madly eat lychee and risk blindness | Diabetes | Blood sugar

List of the best books on Savonarola on Amazon

And now the “ranking” of the 10 best books on Savonarola that can be purchased on Amazon:

FAQ on books about Savonarola

What are the top three books about Savonarola on Amazon?

What is the best book to learn about the figure of Savonarola?

What is the best book about women followers of Savonarola?

What is the best historical thriller about Savonarola?

What is the best book on the life of Girolamo Savonarola?

Summary table of the best books on Savonarola

Title Author Edition Pages
Savonarola. Prophecies and martyrdom in the age of wars of Italy Pellegrini, Mark 2020 372
Savonarola. The Disarmed Prophet Tedoldi, Albert 2020 144
The women of Savonarola. Spirituality and devotion in Renaissance Italy Herzig, Tamar; Malena, A. (translator); Scarfone, M. (translator) 2014 320
THE ALGORITHM OF EVIL: The Savonarola Code Nasi, Ugo 361
Savonarola Mazzolini, Olga; Bilisari, Julius 2017 46
Jerome Savonarola. The rebel friar and his city Del Sarto, Andrew 2021 160
Life of Girolamo Savonarola Pico della Mirandola, Giovanni Francesco; Belloni, Angelo (edited by), Soli di Vignola, Giovanni (translator) 2023 234
Savonarola Roeder, Ralph; Trevisan, M. (translator) 2015 185
A city and its prophet: Savonarola in Florence Garfagnini, Gian Carlo 2020 148
Savonarola. Morality and politics in Florence in the fifteenth century Martines, Laura 2008 336

You may also like

Gathering the majestic power of building a strong...

Calls Formez PA: rankings published

The government of the free and Ghazwal Bani...

Criminals tried to steal more than $200 million...

Cybersecurity, Fastweb: “Awareness of companies and PAs is...

Korea Tourism Organization Helps Innovative Tourism Companies Grow...

Health and well-being day benefited more than 500...

Make due contributions of our generation to promote...

Space, contracts signed for over 285 million for...

President Petr Pavel in Slovakia and how Štefan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy