Xi’an News Network News reported on September 16 that the 16th Yangling International Agricultural Science and Technology Forum with the theme of “Agricultural ‘Double Carbon’: Innovation, Efficiency and Emission Reduction” opened at Northwest A&F University. The forum was hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province, and jointly organized by Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Science and Technology and the Management Committee of Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone. 129 experts and scholars from 19 countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and China participated in this forum.

Wu Pute, President of Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, said that he hoped that all participating experts would use the forum platform to focus on the theme, in-depth discussions on the most cutting-edge issues in the field of agricultural “dual-carbon” scientific and technological innovation, and use everyone’s wisdom, strength and experience to contribute to China and the world. The realization of the agricultural “dual carbon” goal provides scientific and technological support, discusses policy planning, and finds model paths.

The guests at the forum expressed the hope that through the joint efforts of domestic and foreign experts in this forum, new ideas for solving global resource and environmental problems, new ideas for coping with climate change, realizing a green and low-carbon development path, and jointly exploring the “double carbon” of agriculture A new path, seeking a new direction for the construction of agro-ecological civilization, and contributing wisdom to the sustainable economic development of all countries in the world.

After the opening ceremony, the academician of the Royal Academy of Sciences of the United Kingdom, the academician of the European Academy of Sciences, Professor Peter Smith of the University of Aberdeen, Professor Zhao Minjuan, Vice President of Northwest A&F University, and others made the conference reports respectively. It is understood that during the 3-day conference, experts from various countries will focus on the theme of “agricultural ‘double carbon'”, focusing on “farmland carbon sequestration and soil fertility improvement”, “forest and grass system and carbon sink”, “animal husbandry carbon and nitrogen emission reduction and high quality” “Development”, “Biomass Energy Technology Innovation”, “Agricultural ‘Dual-Carbon’ and Rural Development” and other topics, discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global agricultural ‘Dual-Carbon’ field, share experience, inspire thinking, and work together to promote global agricultural technology innovation. Wisdom and power.

Ren Na, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press