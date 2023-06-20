The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opens in Beijing

On June 19, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This is Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, greeting the delegates at the rostrum.

On June 19, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and others sat on the podium to congratulate the opening of the conference.

Our newspaper, Beijing, June 19th (Reporter Li Changyu) The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened in the Great Hall of the People on the morning of the 19th. Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and other party and state leaders attended the meeting to congratulate, and Cai Qi delivered a speech on behalf of the Party Central Committee.

The auditorium of the Great Hall of the People is brightly lit and the atmosphere is warm. Above the rostrum hangs the monogram of the “Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China“. In the middle of the backstage is the shining emblem of the Communist Youth League, and 10 bright red flags are lined up on both sides. The slogan hanging on the balcony on the second floor reads: “Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, mobilize and lead the youth to work together to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!” “Nearly 1,500 representatives of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League from all over the country attended the conference with the trust of more than 73 million members of the Communist Youth League.

At 10 a.m., Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, entered the venue, and the audience burst into warm applause.

A Dong, member of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the Conference, announced the opening of the Conference. All stood up and sang the national anthem and the group anthem.

Subsequently, 8 young pioneers delivered speeches to the conference. They used their loud voices to express their firm determination to listen to and follow the party since they were young, and to become talents for the party and contribute to the country.

On behalf of the Party Central Committee, Cai Qi delivered a speech entitled “Writing a Magnificent Chapter of Youth on the New Journey of Building a Strong Country and Rejuvenating the Nation”. Cai Qi extended warm congratulations to the convening of the conference, and extended sincere greetings to youths of all ethnic groups across the country, all members of the Communist Youth League, cadres of the Communist Youth League and youth workers.

Cai Qi said in his speech that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, the Communist Youth League has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work, and comprehensively and strictly managed the Youth League. In governing the group, the political nature, advanced nature, and mass nature of the group have been continuously enhanced, and the leadership, organization, and service capabilities have been continuously improved. The majority of league members and young people obeyed the call of the party and the people, played the strong voice of the era of “clear love, only for China” with youthful passion, and practiced the clank of “please rest assured to the party and strengthen the country with me” with youthful actions oath.

Cai Qi said that Chinese youth and the Chinese youth movement have always been carrying out the mission of the times to show their youth and realize their own progress while promoting the progress of the times. It is the central task of the party to comprehensively build a modern socialist country, achieve the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. It is also a distinctive theme of the Chinese youth movement and youth work in the new era. The majority of young people should keep in mind the earnest teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and aspire to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle. A new youth performance worthy of history. The Communist Youth League must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense its heart and soul, and always benchmark and benchmark the Party Central Committee’s decision-making, deployment, planning and promotion of work, better unite and lead the majority of young people to forge ahead in the new journey and make contributions to the new era, and be stricter in managing the group Govern the regiment, radiate the high-spirited spirit of the Communist Youth League in the all-round and high-standard forging, and strive to write a magnificent chapter of the Chinese youth movement and youth work in the new era. (For the full text of the speech, see the third edition)

Xu Liuping, Secretary of the Party Group and First Secretary of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, represented the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the All-China Women’s Federation, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Chinese Writers Association, the China Association for Science and Technology, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, and the The National Taiwan Compatriots Association and the China Disabled Persons’ Federation delivered congratulatory speeches to the conference. The congratulatory message pointed out that all groups and organizations should continue to carry forward their fine traditions, give full play to their respective advantages, and lead the people they connect with to be more confident and high-spirited to follow the party on the road of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation, and jointly write the party’s new era. A new chapter in group work.

A Dong, on behalf of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, made a report titled “Mobilizing and Leading Young People to Work Together to Build a Modern Socialist Country Under the Guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. The report is divided into 10 parts: the Chinese Communist Youth League forging ahead in the revolutionary temper; the mission of Chinese youth in the new era; guiding the work of the Communist Youth League with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era; vigorously strengthening the ideological and political leadership of youth; organizing youth to strive to become China serve the growth and development of youth wholeheartedly; consolidate and expand the patriotic united front of youth; gather youth power to build a community with a shared future for mankind; deeply promote the reform of the Communist Youth League;

The secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and relevant leaders of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission attended the meeting.

Relevant departments of the central and state agencies, various people’s organizations, responsible comrades in Beijing, some veteran comrades who have retired from Beijing and worked in the Secretariat of the League Central Committee, youth representatives of all ethnic groups and circles in the capital, etc. attended the opening meeting.

