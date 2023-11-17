Home » The 2023 edition of MobyDixit will be held on 29 and 30 November in Parma — Environment
It is scheduled for Wednesday 29 November and Thursday 30 November, in Parma, the 2023 edition of MobyDixit, the annual event of promotion of Sustainable Mobility in Italy. The initiative is organized by Municipality of Parma and Euromobility. Participation is free, but you must register on the site:

The two days will take place in Hypogean spaces of the evocative Paganini Congressi of Parma, with the aim of promoting sustainable mobility.

The program, rich in content, is divided into two days of work. The first, Wednesday 29th, dedicated to PUMS Conference (Urban Sustainable Mobility Plans) which reaches its seventh edition, is the point of reference for those who deal with urban mobility with a strategic and sustainable perspective. The second, Thursday 30th, hosts the 23rd edition of the National Conference on Mobility Management and Sustainable Mobilitywhich aims to explore the fundamental role of mobility management in promoting efficient and sustainable transport solutions.

