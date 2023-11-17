Herzog finished eleventh in the 500 m World Cup in Beijing

Speed ​​skater Vanessa Herzog narrowly missed out on a top ten placement at the World Cup in Beijing. The 28-year-old Tyrolean had to settle for eleventh place in the first 500 m race on Friday in 38.59 seconds. The American Erin Jackson (37.91) took the victory, a hundredth of a second ahead of compatriot Kimi Goetz. Austria’s Athlete of the Year 2019 will compete again in the 500 m on Sunday, and the 1,000 m competition is on the program on Saturday.

In the men’s race, Gabriel Odor finished eighth in the 1,500 m in Division B.

