Home » Herzog finished eleventh in the 500 m World Cup in Beijing
Sports

Herzog finished eleventh in the 500 m World Cup in Beijing

by admin
Herzog finished eleventh in the 500 m World Cup in Beijing

Speed ​​skater Vanessa Herzog narrowly missed out on a top ten placement at the World Cup in Beijing. The 28-year-old Tyrolean had to settle for eleventh place in the first 500 m race on Friday in 38.59 seconds. The American Erin Jackson (37.91) took the victory, a hundredth of a second ahead of compatriot Kimi Goetz. Austria’s Athlete of the Year 2019 will compete again in the 500 m on Sunday, and the 1,000 m competition is on the program on Saturday.

In the men’s race, Gabriel Odor finished eighth in the 1,500 m in Division B.

See also  "We changed after losing the first set"

You may also like

F1, Bahrain and beyond: when manhole covers become...

The Afghan media claimed that Messi caused financial...

FC Bayern: Still in Leverkusen next season? Leverkusen’s...

Dani Alves is sentenced to four years in...

Football: Udinese looking for their first victory with...

Eintracht Frankfurt against Saint-Gilloise: Hot guys are in...

Elina Svitolina: The star and the kids who...

2nd Bundesliga Radio live: Holstein Kiel vs. FC...

Dani Alves, sentenced to four years in prison...

how is he and when will he be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy