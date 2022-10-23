(The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China · Observation) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China guides the new journey and China will achieve another leap

China News Agency, Beijing, October 22, Question: The 20th National Congress guides the new journey, China will achieve another leap

China News Agency reporter Nie Zhixin

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which lasted for seven days, ended on October 22. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a political declaration and action plan for the CCP to adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey. A rallying cry for building a powerful modern socialist country together.

In the past few days, “Chinese-style modernization” has entered the streets and alleys from political texts, from the beautiful longing in the hearts of the Chinese people to the goal of struggle with a clear path.

In the past few days, “Chinese-style modernization” has radiated from the Chinese public opinion field to the international public opinion field, and has become a new vocabulary talked about by the international community.

By setting the heavy agenda of “Chinese-style modernization”, the 20th National Congress pointed out the direction for the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have explored the path of modernization and have achieved the leap in development that developed countries took hundreds of years to achieve. The CCP’s 70-plus years of governance, 40-plus years of reform and opening up, and especially the decade-long practice in the new era, have proved that China‘s modernization path “goes right and works well” and can also “go steadily and well.” . This road not only has the common characteristics of modernization in all countries, but also takes root in the land of China.

By setting the heavy agenda of “Chinese-style modernization”, the 20th National Congress marked a new historical position for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China‘s road to modernization and the road to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has come from the depths of history, accompanied by hardships and hardships, and has experienced unremitting exploration and practice. From a “modern latecomer” to a “modern growth pole”, today China is finally at the closest historical point to the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Through a clear plan for the next five years, the coordinates of 2035 and the middle of this century will be closer.

By setting the heavy agenda of “Chinese-style modernization”, the 20th National Congress formulates solutions for “what kind of development to achieve and how to achieve development” under the great changes of the world in the past century.

The modern construction drawings drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China flashed the value background of “prosperity, strength, democracy, civilization, harmony and beauty”. Focus on promoting high-quality development and solidly promoting common prosperity… China is not only committed to realizing modernization with a super-large population and a super-large economic aggregate, but also to realizing the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature and common prosperity of all people. The new type of modernization opens up a new form of human civilization. At the same time, in the face of domestic and foreign risks, China will pay more attention to the relationship between overall development and security, and firmly grasp the initiative in development and security.

By setting the heavy agenda of “Chinese-style modernization”, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China also provides a rethinking of “where human beings are going” for the world standing at the crossroads of “peace and development”.

“Chinese-style modernization” is becoming a new keyword for the outside world to decode China. At present, the changes in the world, the times, and the history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. The peace deficit, development deficit, security deficit, and governance deficit have increased. As a modernization that “walks the path of peaceful development” and “promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind”, Chinese-style modernization has become a new “interface” connecting China with the world, opening up new possibilities for human modernization practice and bringing far-reaching turbulence to the world‘s modernization trend.

China has created development miracles one by one on the “coming time”. How can the new blueprint be turned into a new miracle in the “new journey”? This requires more than 1.4 billion people in China to put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress into action and see results.

At this conference, the Communist Party of China took the initiative to recognize changes and adapt to changes, put pressure on itself, and be a “respondent” to the new journey in the new era. To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, “the key lies in the Party.” Facing the drastic changes in the international situation, the Communist Party of China, with a strong sense of urgency and bottom-line thinking, made scientific judgments and forward-looking deployments on the overall situation of China‘s development, and continued to strictly manage the party. The 101-year-old party led more than 9,600 people Ten thousand party members, leading the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Standing at a new starting point, the leaders of the Communist Party of China issued an appeal to “focus on the goals of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unite as a “hard piece of steel”. Promote the great ship of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail.

It is foreseeable that the political decisions of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be transformed into plans, policies, and projects… which will take root and bear fruit on the land of China, and China will once again achieve a leap in development and become a modern power. In this new journey, it is worth looking forward to what new miracles China will create and how profoundly it will affect the world.