Gazzetta Sports Days – Former Messina councilor: “We have combined sport and culture”

Gazzetta Sports Days – Former Messina councilor: "We have combined sport and culture"

The new deputy takes stock of the first edition of the event: “A full of emotions. What thrills to reward my idol Nibali”

From our correspondent Andrea Buongiovanni

Among the major architects of the SeeSicily Gazzetta Sports Days that are ending today, there is the honorable Manlio Messina who, in his role as regional councilor for Tourism, Sport and Entertainment because he was elected deputy, has done a lot to ensure that the ambitious project turned into reality. It is therefore up to him, the 48-year-old from Catania, to draw up an initial assessment. «In these days – he says – I have experienced wonderful emotions. Seeing the Foro Italico full of kids warmed my heart. They conveyed the sense of sport, education, sociality and well-being. The glance was truly extraordinary. The rest was done by the unique scenery and the inimitable climate. A campaign of commercials entitled “But who said that Sicily is beautiful only in summer?” Will start just a few days ago: I would say that we have well proved the opposite. The collaboration between RCS Sports & Events, and the various institutions involved, from the Municipality to the Region, from Coni to Sport and Health, has produced an extremely significant result. I am also referring to the Awards: the suggestion of the Archaeological Park of Segesta was perceived by everyone. We have achieved one goal: to combine our cultural heritage with sport. What a thrill, then, to be able to reward Vincenzo Nibali, an idol of mine “.

The future

In October 2020 the temple was the venue for the presentation of the Giro d’Italia: “We started from there – Messina recalls – and we look forward. We will give continuity to this initiative. The Awards, remaining on the island, could become itinerant among the sites of Agrigento, Siracusa or Taormina. Finding an alternative to Palermo for the Gazzetta Sport Days would be more difficult, but the space proved to be absolutely suitable “.

23 October – 09:32

