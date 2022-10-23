Giorgia Meloni and the 24 ministers of the new government were sworn in yesterday at the Quirinale. “With pride and responsibility we will serve Italy: now immediately to work”, said the premier. And to Von der Leyen: “Ready to work together to strengthen EU resilience in the face of common challenges”. Congratulating Meloni, Biden called Italy “a vital NATO ally”. Today for the neopremier the ceremony of passing the bell with Draghi at 10.30. At 12 the first Cdm.
Weeping, fewer landings and controlled flows
On the issue of immigration, according to the new Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, “there is a need to strengthen the government of landings, with respect to flows. This – he specifies in an interview with Qn – does not mean denying social sensitivity, but taking over the management of flows ”. The way to do this is “to strengthen the relationship with all countries. Not only of the birth of immigration, but also of destination », he explains. On these issues today “I will have a first meeting with my French counterpart”.
Ukraine, Crosetto: on sending weapons we will follow Allies and we will not divide
On sending weapons to Kiev, «the government’s position is the one expressed several times by President Meloni: when you are part of a family and you have signed an agreement, then you accept the decisions that that group makes. The decisions that will be taken within the framework of our historic international alliances will be respected by Italy. There will be no division on this ». To say so, in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’, the new Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto.
Crosetto: at risk of social standing because of Moscow
“We have very difficult weeks and months ahead of us,” admits the new Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, interviewed by La Repubblica. A unity of purpose is needed on the part of all political actors ”, because“ the country’s security is at stake ”. What he refers to is “social and economic stability”. «“ There is a very strong risk of poverty and unemployment. So, with anger », he notes. The matrix of discontent is in Moscow. “The interest of Russia at the moment is to weaken all the countries that support Ukraine, starting with Italy”, explains Crosetto, “by focusing on public opinion”, and “that is exactly what we must avoid. To do this, he points the way to Europe.