9:07

Crosetto: at risk of social standing because of Moscow

“We have very difficult weeks and months ahead of us,” admits the new Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, interviewed by La Repubblica. A unity of purpose is needed on the part of all political actors ”, because“ the country’s security is at stake ”. What he refers to is “social and economic stability”. «“ There is a very strong risk of poverty and unemployment. So, with anger », he notes. The matrix of discontent is in Moscow. “The interest of Russia at the moment is to weaken all the countries that support Ukraine, starting with Italy”, explains Crosetto, “by focusing on public opinion”, and “that is exactly what we must avoid. To do this, he points the way to Europe.