The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the first press conference to introduce the implementation of the new development concept, the construction of a new development pattern, and the promotion of high-quality development.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17th. The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the first press conference on the morning of the 17th. Zhao Chenxin, member of the party group and deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, member of the party group of the National Development and Reform Commission, and National Grain and Material Reserve Bureau Party Secretary and Director Cong Liang, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the National Energy Administration Ren Jingdong and other three representatives introduced to Chinese and foreign reporters how to implement new development concepts, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, and comprehensively promote the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization about the situation of the Great Revival and answered questions from reporters.

Theoretical innovation leads economic and social development to achieve historic achievements

Zhao Chenxin introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s economic and social development has made historic achievements and has undergone historic changes. From 2012 to 2021, my country’s GDP will increase from 53.9 trillion yuan to 114.4 trillion yuan, the proportion of my country’s economy in the world economy will increase from 11.3% to 18.5%, and my country’s per capita GDP will increase from 39,800 yuan to 18.5%. 81,000 yuan.

He said that the historic leap in my country’s economic strength and the extraordinary and extraordinary achievements in economic construction were achieved against the backdrop of a severe and complex international situation and various major risks and challenges. This is due to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Zhao Chenxin said that Xi Jinping’s economic thought insists on observing the times, grasping the times, and leading the times with Marxism. The enrichment and development of Marxist political economy has made important original contributions. Xi Jinping’s economic thought has pointed out the right direction and provided fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job of economic work in the new era for solving development problems, enhancing development momentum, and strengthening development advantages. At present, our country has successfully achieved the first centenary goal, and is embarking on a new journey towards the second centenary goal in high spirits. We are closer, more confident and more capable of realizing the Chinese nation than at any time in history. The goal of the great revival.

Firmly hold the initiative in food security

Food security is the “bigger of the country”. When answering whether China can secure its own rice bowl, Cong Liang said that my country’s food security capability has continued to improve. Since 2015, grain output has remained above 1.3 trillion kilograms for seven consecutive years. In 2021, per capita grain output will be 483.5 kilograms, even Regardless of imported supplements and abundant stocks, the per capita grain output has exceeded the internationally recognized food safety line of 400 kilograms; 900 million mu of high-standard farmland has been built, and improved varieties of grain crops have basically achieved full coverage; grain circulation remains efficient and smooth, The national standard warehouse has an intact storage capacity of 700 million tons; the emergency food security is more powerful. There are 6,000 emergency grain processing enterprises, 53,000 emergency supply outlets, and 4,199 emergency storage and transportation enterprises, which are capable of responding to various major natural disasters and public emergencies. event.

“In the future, we have the foundation, conditions, ability, and confidence to firmly hold the initiative in food security.” Cong Liang said that in the next step, we will increase the protection of cultivated land and farmland construction, and strictly guard the 1.8 billion mu Cultivated land red line; strengthen modern seed industry and other scientific and technological support, realize independent and controllable seed sources, improve the research and development and application level of agricultural machinery and equipment; optimize production layout, strengthen the construction of grain production functional areas; strengthen the regulation of purchase and storage, and strengthen the coordination of grain production, purchase, storage and sales Guarantee, improve the monitoring and early warning system, maintain a reasonable reserve scale; carry out food saving and loss reduction, and promote food saving and nutritional health.

Promote coordinated regional development and advance the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Zhao Chenxin said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s regional coordinated development has made historic achievements and has undergone historic changes. The top-level design for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei has been completed. The Yangtze River Economic Belt insists on joint efforts to protect and not to develop, and the rectification of prominent ecological and environmental problems has been accelerated. The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta presents a new atmosphere. The construction of the “1+N+X” planning system for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin has been accelerated. The relative gap in regional development continued to narrow. Special types of areas to achieve revitalization and development.

Focusing on the next step in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhao Chenxin said that he will focus on key areas, and take Hengqin, Qianhai, Nansha, Hetao and other major cooperation platforms as the guide to accelerate the construction of the Greater Bay Area International Science and Technology Innovation Center and improve the Greater Bay Area. The “two corridors” and “two points” structure system of the International Science and Technology Innovation Center will promote the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area market in an orderly manner, optimize and enhance the functions of world-class airport clusters and port clusters, and strengthen the joint construction and sharing of public services. We will fully support Hong Kong and Macao to deeply participate in the construction of the Greater Bay Area, so that Hong Kong and Macao can gain broader development space and continuous development momentum from the overall national development.

Keep the bottom line of energy security

In response to the energy security issues that reporters are concerned about, Ren Jingdong said that the bottom line of energy security will be kept from three aspects.

First, do a solid job of solidifying a strong foundation. Give full play to the ballast role of coal and the basic regulatory role of coal power, vigorously enhance the exploration and development of oil and gas, and strive to achieve an annual comprehensive energy production capacity of more than 4.6 billion tons of standard coal by 2025. The second is to do a solid job of orderly replacement. Focusing on the needs of long-term development, comprehensively build a clean energy supply system such as wind, light, water, and nuclear power, solidly promote the construction of major hydropower and nuclear power projects, and coordinate the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases focusing on desert, Gobi, and desert areas. The third is to do a good job in risk management and control. Establish and improve early warning mechanisms for coal, oil and gas, and electricity supply and demand, continuously strengthen infrastructure construction such as emergency power supply and pipeline network interconnection, and solidly improve the level of regional mutual assistance and multi-energy complementarity.

Continuously improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain

In response to the issue of how to maintain the security and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain in my country, Zhao Chenxin said that focusing on continuously improving the resilience and security level of my country’s industrial chain supply chain, five key tasks are being continuously promoted: first, forging long plates to make up for short plates, and second, To stabilize industrial production, the third is to optimize the industrial layout, the fourth is to deepen open cooperation, and the fifth is to strengthen risk prevention.

In response to the national reserve issue that reporters are concerned about, Cong Liang said that my country will speed up the construction of a national reserve system in line with its status as a major country, improve the national reserve system and mechanism, further enhance the reserve strength, give full play to the role of reserve functions, and continuously improve the ability to prevent and resolve risks and challenges. ability and level.

Promote high-level opening to the outside world

Focusing on the situation of foreign investment in China, Zhao Chenxin said that since the beginning of this year, under the overall background of repeated delays in the global epidemic, complex and severe international situation, and weak cross-border investment, my country has overcome multiple difficulties in attracting foreign investment and achieved stable growth and stability. Significant improvement in quality. From January to August this year, my country’s utilization of foreign capital was 892.74 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.4% on a comparable basis. In general, multinational companies have confidence in investing in China and are optimistic about the Chinese market for a long time.

“In the future, China‘s door will only open wider.” He said that China will promote high-level opening up, further encourage foreign investment, further promote the implementation of major foreign-funded projects, and further optimize services for foreign-funded enterprises.

There is a view that “taking the domestic cycle as the main body” means that China will significantly shrink in opening up to the outside world. Zhao Chenxin stressed that this understanding is wrong. Building a new development pattern is an open domestic and international dual cycle, not a closed domestic single cycle. In the next step, my country will focus on smoothing the national economic cycle, firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, continue to deepen reforms to remove institutional obstacles, accelerate the construction of a new system of higher-level open economy, and promote the smooth connection of domestic and international dual cycles.

China‘s economy will consolidate and stabilize

When answering questions about China‘s economic situation this year, Zhao Chenxin said that although China‘s economy has fluctuated from month to month since the beginning of this year, it has generally continued to recover and develop. Judging from the current situation, the economy rebounded significantly in the third quarter.

“There are difficulties and challenges in the operation of China‘s economy, but it is full of opportunities.” He said that my country has a population of more than 1.4 billion, has the world‘s largest middle-income group, has a super-large market advantage, plus a complete industrial system, Complete industrial chain, increasingly modern infrastructure system, these basic conditions provide huge opportunities and broad market space for the development of various enterprises. China‘s economic recovery will be further consolidated.

The three representatives also answered other questions from reporters. About 270 domestic and foreign journalists from more than 160 media attended the press conference. (Reporters Shen Cheng, Dai Xiaohe, Am Bei)