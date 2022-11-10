The Fifth China International Import Expo

CCTV news: Since the opening of this CIIE, more than 400 new products, new technologies, and new services have been released, and 98 supporting on-site activities of various forms have been held to give full play to international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges, and open cooperation. The role of four platforms. During the exhibition, more than 50 policy interpretation, docking and signing, investment promotion activities were held, and more than 700 transaction groups entered the venue for purchase.

At the 5th China International Import Expo, in addition to the concentrated appearance of foreign new products, enterprises from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan also actively participated in the exhibition to promote high-quality products and services.

Among the exhibitors from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan at this year’s CIIE, there are “old friends” who have participated in the exhibition for five consecutive years, and “new friends” who have made their debut with innovative products. This company specializing in the production of healthy food participated in the Expo for the first time this year. They brought a low-calorie, high-nutrition liquid fruit and vegetable salad. Brew a 250ml salad with only 21 calories, which is equivalent to a mint sugar calories.

Hong Kong exhibitor Liu Lingyu: We are now also paying attention to the growing market in the mainland that pursues health. Basically, 70 to 80 customers are already very interested in our products.

It is understood that more than 200 Hong Kong companies participated in the exhibition this year. As the official exhibition organizer of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council has set up the “Hong Kong Products Exhibition Area” and “Hong Kong Service Industry Exhibition Area” for five consecutive CIIEs to promote Hong Kong. High-quality products and services help Hong Kong companies seize the huge business opportunities in mainland China.

Zhong Yongxi, Chief Representative of Mainland China, HKTDC: This time, HKTDC organized 47 Hong Kong companies to participate in the exhibition, bringing Hong Kong’s green, healthy and delicious food to the CIIE. In addition, Hong Kong has a lot of professional services, we also have supply chain management and technology, all of which are displayed in our service trade exhibition area.

Not only Hong Kong enterprises, but also Macao enterprises are very enthusiastic about participating in the exhibition. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute organized an economic and trade delegation of more than 50 people and 35 Macao enterprises to participate in this year’s CIIE, and set up a food, beverage and service themed exhibition area to promote Macao’s advantages and expand its market to the mainland.

Yu Yusheng, Acting Chairman of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute: We have added some new elements to the exhibition, including high-tech enterprises, etc. The enthusiasm of Macao entrepreneurs to participate is very high.

This year’s exhibitors from Taiwan are mainly in the fields of food, technology and healthcare. Compared with the smaller booths in previous years, many of them are special exhibitions. It can be said that the Taiwanese companies participating in the CIIE this year cover a wider range of fields and a larger scale. big.

Taiwanese exhibitor Li Yongkai: We found that (CIIE) is a huge platform with endless business opportunities. We have signed contracts of more than 500 million yuan, and more than 30 companies have signed agreements with us.

Gao Feng, an exhibitor from Taiwan: We have collected the contact information of nearly 100 interested distributors. Through this CIIE, we learned that with the continuous growth of per capita consumption, we are more aware of the huge domestic market.