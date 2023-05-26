The 6th China International Materials Expo will be held in Suining in June

Original Title: The Sixth China International Materials Expo will be held in Suining in June

On May 25, the reporter learned from the press conference of the 6th China (Sichuan) International Logistics Expo that the current logistics expo will be held in Suining International Convention and Exhibition Center on June 19 for a period of 3 days.

With the theme of “Building a National Logistics Hub and Serving a New Development Pattern”, this Expo will focus on new directions and new models of development in hot areas such as national logistics hub construction, multimodal transport, and commercial circulation. The expo conference includes a main forum (Summit Forum on High-quality Construction and Development of National Logistics Hub), and two sub-forums (Forum on Multimodal Transport and Hub Economic Development and High-quality Development of Commercial Logistics). At the same time, four major exhibition areas will be set up, including the logistics cooperation exhibition area of ​​the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the logistics equipment exhibition area, the smart logistics exhibition area, and the agricultural machinery exhibition area, with a total exhibition area of ​​about 6,500 square meters.

In recent years, Suining’s logistics industry has radiated to more than 70 cities in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and Yunnan, Guizhou, Gansu, Shaanxi and other regions. In 2022, the added value of the logistics industry in Suining city will be 23.03 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9%; the total turnover of road transportation will increase by 3.4%, ranking third in the province; the volume of express delivery business will be 99.3983 million, ranking fifth in the province.

At present, Suining is concentrating on the construction of a land port-type national logistics hub. As of now, the core area of ​​the hub has settled in 16 key upgrading projects such as the bulk material distribution center, and 7 key projects are under construction in 2023, with a total investment of about 8 billion yuan. . Five key logistics hub construction projects with a total investment of more than 4.5 billion yuan including Suining Bonded Logistics Center (Type B) and Bulk Materials Collection and Distribution Center (Phase I) will be completed and put into operation within this year. (Chen Tiantian, Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Xing Xiaoyi)

(Editors in charge: Yuan Hanling, Luo Yu)

Share for more people to see