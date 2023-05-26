Construction of MTR Tung Chung Line extension started and expected to be completed in 2029- Hong Kong and Macau News- China Jingwei

China News Service, Hong Kong, May 25th (Reporter Han Xingtong) The MTR Tung Chung Line Extension Project held a groundbreaking ceremony on the 25th. MTR Chairman Ouyang Boquan revealed in his speech at the ceremony that two new trains will be added to the Tung Chung Line Extension Project The station is expected to be completed in 2029 and can provide services for a population of about 290,000 in the district.

It is reported that the Tung Chung Line Extension Project is mainly divided into “Tung Chung East Section” and “Tung Chung West Section”, among which “Tung Chung East Section” will add Tung Chung East Station between the existing Xin’ao Station and Tung Chung Station , and divert about 1.2 kilometers of existing Tung Chung Line track. As for the “Tung Chung West Section”, it will extend about 1.3 kilometers westward from the existing railway tunnel at Tung Chung Station, and Tung Chung West Station will be added to the west of Yat Tung Estate to become the new terminus of the Tung Chung Line.

Chen Maobo, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and said in his speech that after the completion of the Tung Chung Line Extension project, it will save 21 minutes from Tung Chung East to Central or Tsim Sha Tsui, providing convenience for the current 110,000 Tung Chung residents , will also support the new town development after Tung Chung East and Tung Chung West have a total of 180,000 new populations, and the expansion of the new town will also create about 40,000 job opportunities, so it has great social and economic benefits.

Chen Maobo also said that Hong Kong currently has about 270 kilometers of railways, covering about 70% of the population. Railways are the backbone of the entire transportation network and infrastructure. In the next few years, Hong Kong will fully promote four projects, distributed in New Territories West and New Territories East.

Article source: China News Agency

Editor in charge: Yao Sihan