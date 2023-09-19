The 8th National Congress of China Disabled Persons’ Federation Opens in Beijing: A Celebration of Commitment to Disability Rights and Inclusion

The Eighth National Congress of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation opened on September 18th at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The congress was attended by several prominent party and state leaders, including Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, and Ding Xuexiang, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Party Central Committee and the State Council.

The congress began with a solemn and warm atmosphere, with the auditorium brightly lit. The emblem of the “Eighth National Congress of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation” hung above the rostrum, and the emblem of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation in the middle of the background was particularly eye-catching. More than 600 representatives from all over the country attended the conference, representing the approximately 85 million people with disabilities in China.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, entered the venue to warm applause. He waved and paid tribute to the delegates from the rostrum, showing his support for the congress.

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, delivered a speech on behalf of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. He congratulated the congress and extended warm greetings to all disabled people, their relatives, and friends. Ding Xuexiang highlighted the progress made in the development of the cause for persons with disabilities in the past ten years under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core. He emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and promoting the comprehensive development of the cause for persons with disabilities.

Huang Xiaowei, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and First Secretary of the Secretariat of the All-China Women’s Federation, sent congratulatory messages from various mass organizations, including the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles. The messages emphasized the need for these organizations to continue their work in leading and motivating the people they are associated with towards national rejuvenation.

Zhang Haidi, Chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, delivered a work report titled “Working hard to promote the comprehensive development of the cause of persons with disabilities under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. The report outlined the progress made in the cause for persons with disabilities and highlighted the importance of continuing to work towards their comprehensive development.

The opening meeting was attended by members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and relevant leading comrades from various government agencies and organizations. Representatives from the Eighth National Congress of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation were also present.

The congress aims to further advance the cause for persons with disabilities and promote their equal participation in society. It serves as a platform for discussing and implementing policies that will create a happier and better life for people with disabilities in the process of Chinese modernization.

