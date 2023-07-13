The Abidjan draw mathematically paves the way for the Lions to the 2026 World Cup

2023 Jul 13 – modified on

The Moroccan national team is in a group described as easy, and the global dream series continues from Group E, Africa







Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, was held today in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

The draw resulted in the Moroccan national team being at the top of Group E, which included Congo, Zambia, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea, where the group leaders will qualify directly for the North American World Cup, while the best 4 teams occupying second place, in their group, will compete to qualify for the World Cup. Continental play-off, with 5 teams in an international play-off to secure an additional seat in the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. .

The qualifying draw for the 2026 World Cup, to be organized in the United States, Canada and Mexico, took place today, Thursday, in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, on the sidelines of the 45th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).





