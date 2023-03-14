Home News The actress reported the five-star hotel with her real name: she was trapped in the hotel toilet for more than 3 hours and escaped from death.
The actress reported the five-star hotel with her real name: she was trapped in the hotel toilet for more than 3 hours and escaped from death.

The actress reported the five-star hotel with her real name: she was trapped in the hotel toilet for more than 3 hours and escaped from death.

The actress reported the five-star hotel with her real name: she was trapped in the hotel toilet for more than 3 hours and escaped from death

2023-03-14

According to news on March 14, actress Lin Linqi posted a video on her personal Weibo to report the Ritz-Carlton Beijing Huamao Hotel, which is a five-star hotel.She said that she didn’t bring her mobile phone when she went to the toilet, so she took the door of the bathroom with her, but the door of the toilet could not be opened anyway.

The only wall-mounted phone in the toilet that can communicate with the outside world is also broken. The bathroom is only about two square meters without any ventilation. After calling for help and knocking on the wall to no avail,With the help of tools in the house, he smashed the door desperately, and finally managed to save himself after his hands were worn out.

She said, just imagine, if you still have claustrophobia and underlying diseases, if you stay here for 3 hours, you may have fainted to the ground. By the time someone discovers me, I may not be in this world anymore. If there is an earthquake or fire outside, I cannot escape.

For this reason, Lin Linqi questioned Beijing Huamao Ritz-Carlton Hotel,How does a high-end luxury hotel that charges more than 3,000 yuan a night ensure the personal safety of its guests?As a public place, the hotel has an obligation to ensure the safety of all visitors. The hotel’s security facilities are backward and security services are not in place.

However, it has been more than two months since the incident happened, and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Beijing has still not responded.

The actress reported the five-star hotel with her real name: she was trapped in the hotel toilet for more than 3 hours and escaped from death

