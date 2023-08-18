The Administrator of Maui’s Emergency Management Agency Resigns Following Controversy over Siren System Silence during Deadly Wildfires

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Resigns Amid Criticism Over Siren System Silence during US Wildfire

Maui County, Hawaii — The administrator of Maui’s emergency management agency, Herman Andaya, has resigned citing health reasons, the Maui County announced on Thursday. This news came a day after Andaya defended the silence of the island’s siren system during the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years.

The wildfires, which began on August 8, have claimed the lives of at least 111 people, including children, primarily in the Lahaina town area on Maui’s west coast. Authorities have stated that most of the burned area still needs to be assessed.

The resignation of Herman Andaya is effective immediately, according to the county. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen expressed the urgency of appointing a replacement, considering the severity of the crisis they face. “My team and I will place someone in this key position as quickly as possible, and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Health reasons were cited by Andaya as the cause for his resignation, but specific details are currently unavailable. CNN has reached out to Hawaii Governor Josh Green for comment on the matter.

Last week, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency stated that no one attempted to activate Maui’s 80-alarm all-hazards outdoor siren system during the deadly fires. When Andaya was asked during a press conference if he regretted not setting off the alarms, he responded, “Not me,” expressing concerns that the alarm would have prompted residents to move towards the fire.

US Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii criticized Andaya’s response, calling it “premature” and questioning his assessment of the situation. State Sen. Angus McKelvey also criticized Andaya, calling his response “insulting.”

The reason behind the silence of the siren system remains unclear, as narratives surrounding the issue have changed. Green stated in interviews with CNN that some sirens were broken. The governor has called for an investigation into the fire and the officials’ response, including the decision to keep the sirens silent.

The number of missing residents is estimated to be “probably still over 1,000,” according to Green. Search teams are continuing their efforts to find those missing amidst the rubble of the more than 2,000 burned-out homes and businesses. The process has been challenging as the remains are largely unrecognizable, making identification difficult.

As investigations continue, attention has also turned towards Hawaiian Electric, the main power company on Maui. The utility company is facing scrutiny for its failure to turn off power lines when high winds created dangerous fire conditions. A company that operates a sensor network on Maui claimed to have detected major failures in the utility network hours before the fires started.

Hawaiian Electric has stated that it spent approximately $84 million since 2018 on vegetation maintenance and management in Maui County. However, there are concerns that the company did not invest enough in specific wildfire projects, and questions have been raised over its failure to seek state approval to increase rates for security improvements.

Despite the ongoing investigations and challenges, authorities are committed to providing closure to those affected by the devastating fires. A genetics team will assist in identifying the remains, and authorities have requested DNA samples from relatives of the missing.

US President Joe Biden plans to visit Hawaii next Monday to assess the situation firsthand.