The END Fund appoints Tsitsi Masiyiwa as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa will champion strong political leadership in Africa against NTDs and prioritize resource mobilization for the sustainability of these efforts.

This appointment comes at a crucial time when Africa is called upon to play a leading role in the elimination of NTDs, which affect more than 600 million people on the continent and cause the death of more than 170,000 people per year. .

KINSHASA, DRC, August 17, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The END Fund, a leading collaborative philanthropic fund dedicated to the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), today announced the appointment of Tsitsi Masiyiwa as Chair of the Board. She succeeds William (Bill) Campbell, appointed in 2012 as the first chair of the board by the organization’s founders, Legatum. Under his leadership, the END Fund mobilized resources from more than 6,400 donors to provide more than 1.5 billion treatments through locally-led NTD programs in 31 countries targeting intestinal worms, schistosomiasis , lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, trachoma and visceral leishmaniasis.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, The END Fund Board Chair

Speaking on behalf of the END Fund, Mr Campbell said: “Tsitsi Masiyiwa is a highly respected philanthropist and social entrepreneur known for her effective advocacy and exemplary leadership, including through her role as President and Co-Founder of the Higherlife Foundation. The growth and impact of the END Fund has been one of the greatest achievements of my life and there is no one better placed than Tsitsi to entrust it with this task. His vision, his experience and his networks will accelerate and target the ambitions of the END Fund, and allow us to strengthen our impact in new ways. I am convinced that the leading role played by Tsitsi in the debate on NTDs will enable key decision-makers, from heads of families to heads of state, to give more importance to this issue and put an end to it. in our lifetime”.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa has been an integral part of the END Fund’s journey since its inception in 2012. For the past six years, she has been a member of the END Fund’s Board of Directors, before becoming Vice-President in 2022.

NTDs affect more than 1.7 billion people worldwide, and more than 40% of the total number of NTDs are concentrated in Africa. As Chair of the Board, she will stress the importance of African leaders owning and leading the agenda against NTDs which the World Health Organization says cost billions every year. dollars to African economies in terms of lost revenue.

“It is an honor to be named President of the END Fund”declared Tsitsi Masiyiwa. “Having witnessed the organization’s incredible impact, I am excited to direct our efforts towards even greater sustainability by empowering affected communities to take the lead in eliminating NTDs. We are all responsible for eradicating NTDs. I look forward to working with governments to support their efforts and encourage greater ownership so that we can end the scourge of NTDs for good”.

Ellen Agler, Managing Director of the NDE Fund, shared her perspective on the significance of Ms. Masiyiwa’s appointment: “As a long-time supporter and friend of the END Fund, Tsitsi has been an inspirational champion and activist, ensuring that African governments, philanthropists and private sector leaders are in the driving seat of the elimination agenda. diseases. She knows how to effectively connect her work with communities to conversations on the global stage to accelerate progress in ending the suffering caused by these ancient diseases. I couldn’t be more excited to serve with her in her new role as Chair of the NDT Fund Board.”

Over the past two decades, Tsitsi Masiyiwa has become a leading philanthropist and advocate for gender equality. In 1996, she co-founded the Higherlife Foundation with her husband Strive. The Higherlife Foundation promotes the flourishing of individuals, communities and sustainable livelihoods by investing in four areas: health, education, climate-smart agriculture, and disaster preparedness and reconstruction. In addition to her role as President of the END Fund, Tsitsi Masiyiwa is President of the Higherlife Foundation, Delta Philanthropies and Co-Impact.

About the NDE Fund

The END Fund is a leading collaborative philanthropic fund dedicated to eradicating neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that limit the lives and livelihoods of 1.7 billion people worldwide. Through our partners, we support national programs that control and eliminate intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, trachoma and visceral leishmaniasis.

We effectively leverage private capital for NTD programs that are innovative, integrated, cost-effective and sustainable. By facilitating strong partnerships with governments, the private sector, multilateral organizations and local program partners, we collaboratively support national disease control programs that improve the well-being of communities. More information at www.end.org

Additional information about Tsitsi Masiyiwa

Tsitsi Masiyiwa is an African philanthropist, social entrepreneur and gender equality champion. In 1996, she co-founded the Higherlife Foundation with her husband, Strive. This foundation works in the areas of education, health, food security and disaster preparedness to help African countries achieve upper-middle-income country status. In 2017, Tsitsi established Delta Philanthropies as an impact investing and grantmaking vehicle.

Ms. Masiyiwa is the President of the Higherlife Foundation and Delta Philanthropies. Tsitsi is also the president of Co-Impact, the president of the END Fund.

Through her work and experience in establishing and developing the Higherlife Foundation over the past twenty-six years, Tsitsi has become an advisor and thought partner to universities, national leaders and social entrepreneurs on issues of education, health, leadership development, gender equality and youth empowerment.

