The African Union Commission and the United Nations Development Program jointly launch the African Support Facility for Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT) – Capsud.net

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17, 2023 –/African Media Agency (AMA)/- On the sidelines of the 5th bi-annual coordination meeting of the African Union on July 15, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched the African Support Facility for Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT). AFSIT aims to support countries in complex political transition and countries at risk.

In May 2023, the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) reiterated their position of zero tolerance towards unconstitutional changes of government and called for collective action aimed at creating a robust mechanism for strengthening democracy and collective security on the continent. In response to this call, the AU Commission and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have joined forces to launch AFSIT, an innovative initiative to provide comprehensive programmatic support to African countries in complex political transition.

High-level speakers at the launch event include: HE Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Kenya – representing HE Mr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; HE Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Diaspora and Francophonie, Comoros – representing HE Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and President of the African Union for 2023; and HE Mr. Mohamed Thiaw, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Senegal and President of the Peace and Security Council from July 2023.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said, “AFSIT is a practical and concrete mechanism that aims to build the capacity of all actors working in favor of democratic governance. It is an instrument that will be used to train those who will be the guardians of democracy”.

Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Under-Secretary-General, UNDP Deputy Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, said: “The new Facility calls for a refocus on development, including good governance, human rights and access to basic services like education and health care, as these are essential means not only of preventing coups, but also of sustaining peace. This is particularly crucial in regions like the Sahel, where the risk of a coup is high. »

AFSIT’s main objective is to contribute to the development of credible, inclusive and legitimate transitional roadmaps, mechanisms and bodies, ultimately leading to the restoration of constitutional order, democracy and stability in the countries concerned. To ensure inclusive transitions, AFSIT will complement existing instruments of the AU, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), United Nations instruments, as well as development partner initiatives. The Facility will proactively anticipate, respond to and address complex political crises within AU Member States.

AFSIT will be implemented in stages. The first will be to address unconstitutional changes of government, as defined by AU standards. This will involve reacting to military coups and cases of manipulation of the democratic process. AFSIT support will also cover “countries at risk” that are on the brink of political crisis, identified by early warning signs and data from the AU, RECs/RMs and the UN.

AU Member States, along with members of the Peace and Security Council, representatives of the UN, AU, RECs/RMs, as well as respective bilateral and multilateral stakeholders, participated in the launch event.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

