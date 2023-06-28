The agglomeration effect of the Houshayu Financial and Business District in Shunyi District shows that the management scale has reached 1.5 trillion

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 28 (Reporter Chi Mengrui) On June 27, the reporter learned at the press conference on the construction of the “two districts” in Shunyi District that since the start of the construction of the “two districts” in Shunyi District, Houshayu Town Firmly grasp the development opportunities of the “two districts” construction, actively integrate into the overall layout of the “two districts” construction, conscientiously perform their duties, take active actions, and use the spirit of “the third entrepreneurship” to promote the high-quality development of the whole district positive contribution.

Houshayu Town firmly grasps the major opportunities of the construction of “two districts” and the construction of the Capital Airport Airport Economic Demonstration Zone, and actively promotes the transformation of traditional manufacturing, low-end commercial and service industries to emerging industries such as industrial finance, airport economy, and headquarters economy. Upgrade to improve the quality and efficiency of regional economic development. In recent years, a total of 96 financial enterprises have been introduced, including 17 foreign-funded projects, with a cumulative registered capital of 40.04 billion yuan and a management scale of 1.5 trillion yuan. The proportion of general public budget revenue in the financial industry has increased significantly. initial appearance. From January to May 2023, Houshayu Town completed local fiscal and tax revenue of 1.795 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 56.21%; general public budget revenue was 460 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 32.7%, out of the acceleration of economic development.

A good business environment is inseparable from a complete medical and educational service system and a sound public service system. Houshayu Town conscientiously implements the Shunyi zoning plan and entrusts the Houshayu Group to “accumulate high-quality education, medical and health and other public service resources, supplement and improve high-end medical care, sports and culture and other urban functions, and create a beautiful environment, integration of industry and city, and livable and suitable for business. The functional positioning of the “international city group” will continuously optimize the urban pattern and expand the space for industrial development. Projects such as TravelSky High-tech Industrial Park, Lanbei Industrial Park, Borun Science and Technology Park, and Yuxinte Commercial Office Complex have been put into use, with a total construction area of ​​423,100 square meters. Continue to optimize the supply of educational resources. Beijing Normal University Experimental Middle School Shunyi School, Arcadia and Matouzhuang Kindergartens are expected to be put into use on September 1, and BASIS International School has completed the preliminary review of the “multi-plan integration” platform. The level of medical and old-age security has reached a new high. The renovation of Shunyi District of Friendship Hospital was completed at the end of the year. The procedures for the reconstruction and expansion project of Houshayu People’s Hospital are progressing smoothly, and the construction of the elderly care service center project is on schedule. Beijing Wenyu River Park (memory of the old city) opened to welcome visitors, the construction of the second phase is progressing smoothly, the treatment of East Lake in Rome is about to be completed, and the upgrading project of Houshayu People’s Park has started construction.

To promote the development of the “two districts” to improve quality and efficiency, introducing enterprises is the key, and retaining enterprises is fundamental. From January to June 2023, 192 high-quality enterprises were newly registered and introduced, with a registered capital of 11.46 billion yuan, of which 57 were introduced from outside Beijing and outside the region, with a registered capital of 3.045 billion yuan. Comprehensively improve the development competitiveness of the business environment, continue to promote the working mechanism of visiting and serving enterprises, keep abreast of enterprise development, publicize preferential policies for enterprises, and meet the demands of enterprises, properly solve problems such as employee recruitment, children’s schooling, and environmental improvement for enterprises, and help enterprises expand financial contribution. Establish a “one enterprise, one policy” consultation mechanism and resolve 45 appeals. At the same time, on the basis of fully implementing various preferential policies for enterprises in Shunyi District, the “Support Measures for the Development of Newly Introduced Enterprises in Houshayu Town” was promulgated and actively implemented. In the past three years, it has assisted China TravelSky, Capital Airlines, Huaxu Gold Card, and AVIC Nearly 20 enterprises, such as Material Navigation, fully paid more than 90 million yuan of support funds at the district and town levels, helping enterprises to travel lightly and accelerate development.

In the next step, Houshayu Town will unremittingly seize the opportunities for the construction of the “two districts”, connect well with related plans such as Haichuang City and the International Talent Community, strengthen the introduction of foreign investment projects, and increase investment in emerging financial industries such as cross-border, industry, and technology. The investment promotion efforts of enterprises focus on expanding the opening up of the service industry to pilot Chinese and foreign-funded and joint-venture financial institutions such as banks, securities, and insurance, cultivating and developing international financial businesses, and at the same time comprehensively strengthen the governance of the living environment of villages and communities, and strive to make the beautiful ecological environment and complete municipal facilities into the advantages of regional economic development, and effectively contribute to the construction of Shunyi’s “two districts”.

