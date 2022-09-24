The effective collaboration between groups of volunteers has prevented dozens of fires that would have destroyed hectares and hectares of forest

PRASCORSANO

With the return of the last shifts of service, the extra regional summer missions of the Aib Volunteer Corps of Piedmont come to an end, in which 10 “fire angels” who are part of the base area 32 which includes the teams of Canischio, Forno also participated. , Prascorsano and Rocca.

Following renewed agreements signed with the Regions of Sicily and Calabria, this year the Piedmontese volunteers traveled to the regions of Southern Italy, with a view to collaboration and synergy, to support local resources.

Divided into weekly shifts of about 12-14 volunteers at a time, the Piedmontese Aibs, aboard their vehicles and coordinated by the Sicilian and Calabrian Civil Protection Department and by their own team leader in synergy with the local Aibs, patrolled the most sensitive areas of the hinterland, with the aim of preventing and containing forest fires.

Unfortunately, more and more often the regions of the South, during the summer months, due to droughts and high temperatures, find themselves having to face fires every day that devastate hundreds of hectares of woods and crops.

The effective collaboration between the various local and Piedmontese forest fire fighting groups has not only been effective in extinguishing overt situations, but above all in preventing them, drastically reducing the damage to which these lands are exposed. In fact, there was a sharp decline in the daily number of outbreaks, an extremely valuable success. Outbreaks that in the South, as often also in the North, are malicious.

A greater number of volunteers on the territory means guaranteeing faster actions in extinction, but also a wider range of action in patrolling, an aspect of primary importance.

«We bring home from the summer missions an outcome that from our point of view is excellent – says the inspector general, Daniele Cora-. The host regions did not fail to express their satisfaction with the results obtained. We have operated in two regions where there are very structured and very efficient forest fire extinguishing systems, different from those we adopt in Piedmont. Based on this, there will certainly be a way to collaborate with the Region of Sicily and the Region of Calabria to ensure that their volunteers come to us to deepen their knowledge with a view to exchanging operational methods “.

One hundred and fifty volunteers who turned over 6 weeks in Sicily and 4 in Calabria, 12 vehicles involved between fire prevention modules and logistic vehicles.

“With the numerous operations of the summer missions – adds Cora -, we have achieved most of the objectives we set ourselves: the dissemination of our forest fire fighting structure, the dissemination of the concept of voluntary work, methods of intervention”. –

