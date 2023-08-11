The autopsy on Luca Ruffino, he did not have serious illnesses – News

Luca Ruffino did not have any serious illness. From the autopsy performed this morning on the body of the president of Visibilia Editore, who shot himself in his home last Saturday in Milan, “nothing significant” would have emerged. The hypothesis of a serious pathology kept hidden by the entrepreneur, which had circulated hotly in political circles, had already been denied by the investigators and investigators. Now the confirmation also comes from the autopsy examination carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Milan. The family, assisted by the lawyer Fabio Re Ferrè, has not appointed its own consultant. No illness as well as no form of depression diagnosed, even though Ruffino had appeared dejected and down in the dumps in the days before his death. So much so that it was his partner Anna, at that moment on vacation in San Teodoro in Sardinia, who warned her son Mirko after hearing her voice on the phone. Once he got home, the son found his father’s lifeless body.

Ruffino himself, in one of the six handwritten notes, had spoken of the “tensions and sufferings” accumulated in recent years “that have saturated my spaces”. The president of Visibilia Editore and Sif Italia, as well as the condominium administrator who managed over 80,000 properties, asked his children, to whom he had left testamentary dispositions “that will arrive”, to forget him “soon”, expressing gratitude for the closeness shown and wishing them “well”. With a message also addressed to condominiums, so that they continue to trust the company. No reference to Visibilia, nor to the ongoing investigation into the company founded by the minister Daniela Santanchè, whose shares had been taken over by Ruffino in October 2022. The entrepreneur was not under investigation nor had he ever been heard by the prosecutors. The investigators of the mobile team, coordinated by the Milan prosecutor’s office, seized Ruffino’s PC, cell phone and flash drives. From there, new details could emerge on the motivations that led him to commit suicide. Excluding the serious illness, there are instead no doubts about the voluntary nature of the gesture. The sons Mirko and Mattia, “destroyed” by the pain of a suicide “to which we are unable to give any sense”, trust in the activity of the prosecutor so that useful elements of understanding emerge. Hoping that “strict confidentiality will be maintained on the matter, with due respect for the person and the pain of all those who loved him”.

