The average monthly growth has reached “tens of billions” Liuqian express delivery industry how to achieve accelerated development_Guangming.com

CCTV news:Litchi, cherries, cantaloupe, fresh, cold chain, next day delivery. A courier car, a famous courier brother, now sending and receiving courier has become people’s daily life. Monitoring data from the State Post Bureau shows that as of June 24, my country’s express delivery business volume has reached 60 billion pieces this year, 172 days earlier than the 60 billion pieces in 2019 and 34 days earlier than 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, since February 8, my country’s express delivery business volume has exceeded 10 billion pieces, and the monthly express delivery business volume has increased by 10 billion pieces. In 28 days, the express delivery business volume ranged from 10 billion to 20 billion pieces, to 30 billion pieces in 29 days, from 30 billion to 40 billion pieces in 28 days, to 50 billion pieces in 27 days, and from 50 billion to 60 billion pieces. for 24 days.

Since June, many e-commerce platforms across the country have successively launched mid-year promotional activities, driving a new round of growth in express delivery business. According to data from the State Post Bureau, during the e-commerce promotion period from June 1st to June 18th, the average daily business volume of express delivery exceeded 400 million pieces, and the market scale further expanded.

How to achieve “fast delivery” in the express delivery business of the next day or even the same day?”?

Order today, delivered next day; order in the morning, delivered in the afternoon. Faster than wind, thunder and lightning, faster than a thousand thoughts overnight, faster than ever-changing, faster than swan geese passing letters, and tens of billions of pieces can be delivered in one month. I believe that many people have such feelings, and the time limit for receiving and sending express delivery is getting faster and faster. Why is the express delivery so fast?

At 11 p.m., the Jiujiang Digital Warehouse in Wuhu, Anhui Province is brightly lit, and the staff in the warehouse will continue to work until the early hours of the morning.

Thanks to measures such as pre-warehousing planning, inventory decomposition, and route optimization, many express delivery companies provide committed next-day delivery services to major cities in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta.

In some communities or business districts with a large volume of goods, express delivery companies are also exploring a new model of “smart express vehicles + courier brothers picking up and dispatching connections” to ensure the timeliness of packages and improve service quality.

With the surge in demand for fresh product delivery, how to ensure the direct delivery of umami?

Since the beginning of summer, the demand for delivery of seasonal fresh fruit products such as lychees, mangoes, and durians has surged. In order to deliver them to customers as quickly as possible, express delivery companies are constantly improving logistics timeliness. How do they ensure that the fruit is not damaged during the delivery process, and the umami taste is delivered directly?

In Guangxi, since Baise mangoes were launched on the market, couriers have been very busy every day. In order to keep the delicate mangoes from being squeezed during transportation, the courier company has specially customized mango express boxes that are resistant to falling, compression, and ventilation. According to the data analysis of customers’ delivery habits, mango delivery boxes of different specifications, such as 10 catties and 5 catties, have been launched, forming a unified size, uniform thickness, uniform shape, and unified logo to ensure the quality and freshness of mangoes during the delivery process.

In Qianjiang, Hubei, the courier brother packs boxes of fresh crayfish into a truck, sends them directly to the distribution center through refrigerated and cold trucks, and directly sends them to major domestic cities by air freight, realizing direct delivery from the field to the dining table.

Today, express delivery companies not only set up cold chain logistics networks in first- and second-tier cities, but also sink cold chain services to rural areas.

How to “slim down” by avoiding waste and taking into account environmental protection express packaging”？

Express packages are inseparable from express packaging. How to avoid waste and take environmental protection into account while ensuring product safety? During the investigation, the reporter found that more and more express logistics companies are promoting the “greening” of the whole process through various methods to “slim down” the express packaging.

At an express outlet in Yiwu, Zhejiang, the reporter saw that the green delivery block was specially divided. Consumers can accumulate the number of express packages they bring and exchange them for delivery fees between different cities. In the transportation link, express companies have replaced the previous 9.6-meter vans with 15-17-meter-long high-capacity dump trucks. Trailer, can reduce more than 70% of pollutant emissions per unit of express. Following the transport vehicle, the reporter saw green smart environmental protection bags in the sorting center.

In the postal processing center in Guizhou, the reporter saw that many e-commerce products began to use a kind of green recycling clearing box. Compared with the traditional carton, this kind of box no longer needs tape to seal the box, and the box has its own lock. A self-adhesive address sheet.

How to protect the rights and health of couriers who are busy delivering goods under high temperature?

In the past few days, many places have ushered in hot weather, and the couriers are busy delivering goods under the scorching sun. How can their rights, health and safety be guaranteed?

The reporter learned in the interview that at present, express delivery companies have issued special funds for high temperature subsidies of tens of millions of yuan, and flexibly arranged employees to take time off to reduce fatigue. In terms of working hours, we mainly focus on delivering goods in the morning and evening, and try to avoid the high temperature period between 12:00 and 14:00 noon. And uniformly distribute ice sleeves and other protective equipment to couriers. The delivery outlets always stock anti-heatstroke medicines such as Huoxiangzhengqi water, watermelon, cold drinks, etc., and equip front-line personnel with cooling and heatstroke prevention supplies that can be carried with the car.

Express network: more than 410,000 outlets serving 700 million passengers per day

Behind the monthly average growth of “tens of billions” of express delivery business volume is a microcosm of the continuous recovery of my country’s consumer market and the expansion of consumption scale. It is understood that today China has formed a giant postal express network with more than 410,000 outlets and an average daily service of 700 million people. Every day, more than 4 million courier boys across the country shuttle through the streets and alleys, making this big network more vigorous and resilient. It also allows thousands of households to enjoy convenient shopping without leaving home. Here, I also sincerely say to these courier guys, thank you for your hard work!

