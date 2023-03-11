The Egyptian Al-Ahly team will be a heavy guest on Sun Downs at three in the afternoon, Saturday, at the “Loftus Versfeld” stadium in Pretoria, in the fourth round of the group stage of the African Champions League, in a confrontation that only accepts the language of victories to preserve the chances of qualifying for the elimination rounds, without waiting for surprises. from competitors.

The Sudanese Crescent occupies the top of the group with 9 points after playing 4 matches, while Sun Downs occupies the second place with 7 points, after playing 3 matches, while Al-Ahly occupies the third place with 4 points after playing 3 matches, and the Cameroonian Cotton ranks fourth without points after playing 4 matches.

Al-Ahly opportunities

Al-Ahly needs to win its remaining 3 matches in the group to ensure access to the knockout rounds, which raises its score to 13 points, and through which it advances to the quarter-finals of the African Championship directly without waiting for the remaining results.

However, if Al-Ahly’s victories were limited to the Sudanese Crescent and the Cameroonian Cotton, and contented with a draw with Mamelodi Sun Downs, then it would reach 11 points, which would enable it to qualify, provided that Al-Hilal faltered in front of the South African team.

But if Al-Ahly beat the Sudanese Crescent and the Cameroonian Cotton, losing to Mamelodi Sun Downs and reaching 10 points, he can also qualify, provided that the Sudanese team loses to the South African champion.

Al-Ahly succeeded in qualifying for the final of the African Champions League in the last three editions, and achieved the championship in the 2020 and 2021 editions, while losing the last edition to the Moroccan Wydad account in 2022.