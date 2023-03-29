The F1 season is in full swing and the best drivers are doing their best! Are you ready to meet the most prominent? Get ready for an exciting journey through the world of motorsports, where we will introduce you to the best drivers who have shown their skill and determination in every race.

From their impressive feats on the track to the strategies that have led to their success, we tell you all about these true masters of the wheel!

It’s a great idea to bet on this Formula One season and download 1xbet apk because there are the highest odds and you can do it in the safest way possible. It is always very good to make your passion something more exciting

Let’s review the best drivers of this Formula One season, the ones that motorsport lovers have fallen in love with so far.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is a young Dutch racing driver who competes in Formula One for the Red Bull Racing team. At nineteen, Verstappen became the youngest driver to enter and finish an F1 Grand Prix, and also to score points in a GP, by placing fourteenth at the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2016, he took his first victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, also being the youngest driver to do so. At the moment he is the two-time world champion and is considered the best pilot in the world, but his relationship with his partner is not the best and he has been selfish and has lost a bit of his charisma

That does not mean that he is not the best, in fact, perhaps his ability is superior to all the drivers on this list, he is the driver to beat and his car is even more powerful.

Sergio Perez

After an eventful career, Sergio Pérez’s victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been highly controversial. However, there is no doubt that the Mexican driver is being one of the most outstanding drivers of the season.

Pérez has been on the podium in three of the six races held so far and has achieved two victories. At the Monaco Grand Prix, he took his first major Formula 1 victory, beating the favorites Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Then he took another victory in Azerbaijan, despite the chaos that broke out on the last lap.

Of course, Perez isn’t the only driver having a good year. Hamilton remains the championship leader, with four wins and a total of 87 points. Verstappen is also being very consistent and has already achieved two victories. However, Perez has emerged as a contender.

Sergio Pérez is a Mexican Formula 1 driver. He began his Formula 1 world championship career in 2011 with Sauber. In 2012, he became a starting driver for McLaren, where he stayed until 2013. In 2014, he joined Force India, where he continues to race today. Throughout his career, Pérez has been known for his strong performances in races in the rain and in adverse conditions.

All in all, it looks like Perez is destined to have a great season and perhaps even become a real contender for the drivers’ world title. If he continues with this level of performance, we can expect great things from him in the coming months.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is a very young motorsport driver who has already achieved a lot of success. He was born in Monaco and began racing karting when he was ten years old. At fifteen, he won the Karting World Championship and three years later, he was Formula 3 world champion. In 2018, he made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber and brought home two podium finishes. Now, he races for Ferrari. Leclerc is a very bold and unconventional driver. His feats on the track are incredible, but he also has a great personality.

Leclerc is a very ambitious driver and is looking to win every race. He has great talent and is showing that he is one of the best drivers in Formula 1.

Charles Leclerc is a young and talented pilot who has surprised everyone this season of the series. He has achieved two victories and has fought for the championship until the end. He is a driver who will surely be one of the greats in the future.

He has been the fastest driver in recent races and has achieved impressive results. Leclerc is a young driver who has a lot of potential and will surely become a big Formula 1 star.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1. For nineteen years, he was on the podium for almost the entire

Since the season began, Fernando Alonso has not stopped impressing all viewers.

He is considered one of the best technically capable drivers in the sport, which is why he has been notified through various surveys as the best driver of the year. His accomplishments behind the wheel include 24 race wins, 22 pole positions and 97 podium finishes so far. He was also a forerunner in modern F1 technology, even being a strong advocate of KERS and HERS systems to improve performance and reduce emissions. In addition, Alonso has a great influence off the track due to his popularity among motorsport fans.

In short, Fernando Alonso is one of the most popular drivers in Formula One. His ability to control his car, his competitive mentality and his achievements have earned him the respect and admiration of all motorsport enthusiasts. He is an inspiration to many future generations, and he is sure to continue to impress audiences as he continues to compete in the world‘s most demanding sport.

Obviously, there are many more talented people like Lewis Hamilton, but so far these are the ones who have drawn attention for their speed and skill behind the wheel. Who wins the championship?