AC Milan welcomes Mill Casillointernational leader in the production of high quality flour and semolina, within its family of official partners of the Rossoneri Club.

The new partnership brings together two Italian icons in their respective sectors, capable of exporting the quality and excellence of Made in Italy around the world. A relationship that is inaugurated today with the aim of promoting the values ​​of a healthy and balanced diet, functional to those seeking well-being in the delicate balance between sport and diet. A message to convey also in the Molino Casillo bakery, which will be born inside the Club 1899, the hospitality area of ​​the San Siro stadium, and which will be inaugurated on 23 April 2023 on the occasion of Milan’s home match against Lecce.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milan commented: “We are proud to welcome Molino Casillo as an official partner of AC Milan. This partnership is part of an important context of growth of the Milan brand at an international level, which always looks with interest also at the national territory to start collaborations with high quality Italian companies”.

Quality, innovation and constant attention to sustainability issues are the pillars on which Molino Casillo is founded, which produces excellent flour and semolina with respect for nature and tradition. Values ​​also shared by AC Milan, a brand that places innovation and the concept of all-round sustainability at the center of its initiatives on and off the pitch.

Pasquale Casillo, President and CEO of Casillo Partecipazioni Spa, commented: “The partnership with AC Milan will allow us to promote our new way of conceiving the flour market and milling. For us, flour and semolina are the roots of the Mediterranean diet, which is also a culinary culture when it is based on the quality and wholesomeness of raw materials. For us, flours, like sport, have a specific function: to be pillars of the well-being of people and the planet.”