Home News The best memes left by a new delivery of the Oscars
News

The best memes left by a new delivery of the Oscars

by admin
The best memes left by a new delivery of the Oscars

Within the 23 categories, there were big winners of the night, as expected, through ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ y al filme alemán, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’who swept the delivery of statuettes in the most successful categories of the Oscar Awards 2023.

And although there were several moments to commemorate the actors who died during 2022, or when a tribute was made to Tony Scott the Top Gunthere was also space for moments of humor and abstract situations during the Oscar Awards 2023.

It may interest you: Oscar 2023 Awards, know all the details that the gala left.

Everything was reflected in the memes that flooded social networks, after the winners of the night were known, in addition to the iconic moments, of an event that always gives something to talk about in the world of entertainment. And although there were no moments of much humor, the presentations marked the stop.

For example, with the awards he received ‘All Quiet on the Western Front‘ The meme that began to go viral on social networks has been that of the awards ceremony by the Academy, when they are war issues.

See also  The Whipping Boy cult - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

Economist Levent Yılmaz explained that method by saying...

Aurirojas visit Millonarios for the Women’s League

Wismar want to revolutionize coastal fishing in MV...

‘Victory Airport continues to suffer’

Ukrainian forces repel 92 Russian attacks in Donbas

Why the “cultural village” Ottensheim fears for its...

D1 Lonato J20/ Summary, results, ranking and scorers

Millionaire projects were delivered by Minvivienda in Huila

What types of checklists teams use and what...

Ruisheng Optoelectronics auction completed the public purchase price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy