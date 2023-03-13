Within the 23 categories, there were big winners of the night, as expected, through ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ y al filme alemán, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’who swept the delivery of statuettes in the most successful categories of the Oscar Awards 2023.

And although there were several moments to commemorate the actors who died during 2022, or when a tribute was made to Tony Scott the Top Gunthere was also space for moments of humor and abstract situations during the Oscar Awards 2023.

Everything was reflected in the memes that flooded social networks, after the winners of the night were known, in addition to the iconic moments, of an event that always gives something to talk about in the world of entertainment. And although there were no moments of much humor, the presentations marked the stop.

For example, with the awards he received ‘All Quiet on the Western Front‘ The meme that began to go viral on social networks has been that of the awards ceremony by the Academy, when they are war issues.