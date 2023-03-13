Home Sports North Korea, submarine launches two missiles: “Targets hit”
North Korea, submarine launches two missiles: “Targets hit”

North Korea has launched two cruise missiles from a submarine. This was reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap, citing information provided by the Pyongyang media. The North Korean action would be the reaction to the joint exercises between South Korea and the United States scheduled for the beginning of the week. The missiles, according to North Korean reports, would have “hit the two targets” in the East China Sea covering a distance of about 1,500 km.

