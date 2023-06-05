The BetPlay League players who would be absent, for playing with Colombia

The lack of organization is questioned, once again, by the Dimayor. The Colombian team will play two friendly matches in June, one against Iraq and the other against Germany, for which reason a call has been made for these matches, however, the local soccer players would be absent in the finals of the BetPlay League.

The good time they live Millionaires and National in the local league it is reflected in the possibility that one of the two, or both, will reach the grand final in mid-June, exactly on the 21st and 25th of this month. Therefore, they will need their key pieces to have a better chance of staying with the star of the first semester.

However, the call, to which the players must attend until Monday, June 12, could affect the free development of the end of the home runs in Colombia, which are at their highest point, so losing a fundamental piece, It can lead to a bad result for clubs that have players in Colombia.

Therefore, in this specific case, Millionaires and National they would be affected by the players that Lorenzo called for this double date of friendlies, being a situation in which sufficient planning was lacking, in addition to finding alternatives so that the final could be carried out in the best way.

These are the players who would be absent in the BetPlay League

The last date of the home runs will be played on the weekend of June 17 and 18, one day after the participation of the Colombian team against Iraq, in the first friendly of the day. Therefore, the times end up being decisive to face the end of the home runs.

This means that, Álvaro Montero, Andrés Salazar, Oscar Cortés and Kevin Mier, they will not be able to be with their teams on the last date of the home runs, so they will lose four decisive pieces in the scheme of Paulo Autuori and Alberto Gamero.

What Dimayor would do to not affect the finals of the BetPlay League

According to the journalist Gustavo López, the Major Division of Colombian Soccer, would have among his plans to change the dates of the last two games of the semester, so that the teams have their players without problem. This would be the case where Millionaires and National reach the last instance of the championship.