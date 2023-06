Rotenturm on the Pinka, south of Oberwart. The way to the first interview with the new SPÖ boss leads through a hilly landscape and coniferous forests, behind which lie three fish ponds. “I often pass by here,” says the Burgenland governor, who lives ten kilometers away, “I only cycled from Oberwart via Rotenturm to the Eisenberg and back again on Whit Monday. This is actually my home, where I grew up.”