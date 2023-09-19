Why are Street Dogs in Mexico Called Firulais?

Why Are Street Dogs Called “Firulais” in Mexico?

We use a large number of words every day, but we very rarely know where they come from or how they emerged. One such word in Mexico is “firulais,” which is usually used to refer to dogs whose names we do not know, especially stray ones.

The origin of this peculiar term was recently shared by TikTok user Rogelio Reyes Ávalos, a driver, producer, and commercial announcer from Jalisco, Mexico. Reyes Ávalos, through his character called Don Leo, creates videos that tell the origins of several words. On August 25, he decided to shed some light on the word used for dogs in Mexico.

According to Don Leo’s account, the term “firulais” dates back to the time of the “braceros,” a labor program between Mexico and the United States that operated from 1942 to 1964. As part of the program, the Mexican government sent workers to the fields and farms of the neighboring nation. When these Mexican workers would bring their dogs with them across the border, the authorities would require a certificate stating that the animals were free of lice. However, due to pronunciation difficulties, the English phrase “free of lice” slowly transformed into “friulais.”

Another version of the origin of the term, as shared by México Desconocido, relates to a young man from Jalisco who aspired to become a bullfighter but had to abandon his passion due to parental pressure. After his parents passed away, he squandered their fortune and was left with no means for survival. In order to make a living, he resorted to becoming a clown and eventually adopted a dog, which he named “firulais.” The man began referring to all dogs as “firulais” after his pet passed away, and over time, the name caught on with others.

Rogelio Reyes shared on his social media platforms his gratitude for the success of Don Leo’s character, which he attributes to a popular filter. He wrote, “You never know where the hare is jumping. I had Don Liyo’s character focused on radio in the United States and part of Mexico, without knowing the impact it has on networks, this is just a look at my Instagram, a video with more than 8 million views.”

The video about the origin of the word “firulais” is just one of many videos Reyes Ávalos has shared, as he also delves into the etymology of other words, such as “pozole.”

As we continue to explore the fascinating stories behind the words we use every day, “firulais” remains a charming and widely embraced term for the street dogs of Mexico.

