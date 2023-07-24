Home » The Board of Owners of the Subscribers Union to establish the light organizes a celebration to consolidate the connection of generations with their national identity
News

by admin
Electronic flag – Rabat

On the occasion of the precious anniversary of the Glorious Throne Day, the Council of the Union of Joint Owners of the establishment of Al Nour, the first part in Skhirat, in partnership with the Valley of Science School, organized a celebration that included artistic, sports and environmental activities and events, as well as educational awareness workshops.

These celebrations concluded with the final of the Football League and an entertainment celebration, and the inauguration of a fountain and an environmental garden in the residence space. In a statement to the Chairman of the Owners’ Association to “Al-Alam”, he said that this celebration and national activity aims at consolidating the connection of generations with their national identity and their attachment to the fringes of the glorious Supreme Throne, and creating an atmosphere of joy and activities that contribute to the proper framing of our children.

At the end of these celebrations, he then raised a telegram of loyalty and devotion to the position of our Mawlana, Commander of the Faithful, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support.

