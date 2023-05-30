The “brawl” between Gustavo Petro and the Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Barbosa continues

The tension between President Gustavo Petro and prosecutor Francisco Barbosa continues to grow, as the head of state accused the accusing body of wanting to carry out a “search of the Presidency”, similar to the one that took place with the former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

“As happened in Peru with the recently visited prosecutor and against the elected president Pedro Castillo, the prosecutor’s office will raid the presidency. We have nothing to hide: Welcome,” the president wrote on Monday night.

In response, the Prosecutor’s Office published an extensive statement in which it defends itself against these accusations and ensures that it is acting “within the prosecutors’ own powers.”

Indeed, it is expected that this Tuesday, May 30, the Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an inspection in the Galán Building, where evidence will be collected for the case between the chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the woman she hired as a nanny for her son, Marelbys. rock.

Likewise, the accusing entity announced that, during this search, the protocol for the entry of visitors and the Inspection Headquarters of the Presidency will also be reviewed, all with the aim of clarifying whether any irregularity was committed when subjecting the former employee to a test of polygraph in the basement of the Galán Building.