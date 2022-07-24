VENEZIA – You cannot do without a photo in Piazza San Marco. But what to do when you are on board a cruise ship which, while sailing in the Adriatic Sea, does not have Venice among its mooring ports? The new frontier of cruises has moved from the lagoon to the harbor. Yesterday the sea was flat, about 1300 tourists were transported to Venice, just enough time to frame the Basilica and the gondolas on the mobile phone screen, and they got back on board in the evening without any problems.