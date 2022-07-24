Home News Venice and the landing of tourists with spears. The commissioner: “It must remain an isolated case: it would damage the city and the operators”
News

Venice and the landing of tourists with spears. The commissioner: “It must remain an isolated case: it would damage the city and the operators”

by admin
Venice and the landing of tourists with spears. The commissioner: “It must remain an isolated case: it would damage the city and the operators”

VENEZIA – You cannot do without a photo in Piazza San Marco. But what to do when you are on board a cruise ship which, while sailing in the Adriatic Sea, does not have Venice among its mooring ports? The new frontier of cruises has moved from the lagoon to the harbor. Yesterday the sea was flat, about 1300 tourists were transported to Venice, just enough time to frame the Basilica and the gondolas on the mobile phone screen, and they got back on board in the evening without any problems.

See also  Women's volleyball, a successful enterprise: Lavarini qualifies South Korea to the quarterfinals

You may also like

The New York Times against Giorgia Meloni: “The...

Paolo Picchio: “In the name of my daughter...

Fires and heat, the situation of fine dust:...

Coronavirus latest news. Covid, 51,208 cases in Italy...

Italvolt signs an agreement with the Poli of...

Brunetta’s outburst after the words of Marta Fascina:...

2022 China International Travel Fair | “One Mobile...

Urbe, a 40-year-old climber falls and dies

[News Highlights]Who is pouring fuel on the tablet...

Nicola died at 21: he dreamed of becoming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy